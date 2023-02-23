‘The Young and the Restless’: Adam and Nick Keep Fighting Over the Same Woman -Has It Ever Really Been About Love?

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) versus Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is a top feud on The Young and the Restless. The Newman brothers have had a long-standing rivalry. Some of the tension is because of Adam’s scheming against the family. But most of their fighting comes from being in love with the same woman.

The Young and the Restless actor Joshua Morrow I VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Adam and Nick Newman are constantly competing over the same woman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Soap operas like to keep it in the family regarding love triangles. Siblings usually fight over the same love interest. Adam and Nick have constantly fought over the same woman on The Young and the Restless.

The brothers’ first love triangle involved Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). Sharon is Nick’s first love and the mother of his children. In 2009, Sharon fell in love with Adam, and they married. However, the couple divorced after Sharon discovered Adam kidnapped her presumed dead daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster). Although Adam causes her much heartache, Sharon still cares about him, much to the shock and chagrin of Nick.

Today on #YR, Sparks fly between Sharon and Adam and Nick surprises Victor. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hbfDCoyOkj pic.twitter.com/jlQDEjipL5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 18, 2019

The next woman caught in the brothers’ rivalry is Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), Adam’s wife. After Adam is presumed dead in 2019, Nick comforts Chelsea, and a romance blossoms. But their relationship ends when Chelsea flees town after pulling a scam.

When an alive Adam returned in 2019, he can’t wait to reunite with Chelsea. However, upon Chelsea’s return to Genoa City, she rekindles her romance with Nick. Adam is crushed and accuses Nick of stealing the love of his life. Adam won the battle for Chelsea’s heart when Chelsea broke up with Nick and returned to him.

Now, the brothers find themselves in another love triangle with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans are tired of the brothers’ recycled storyline

Adam and Nick are fighting over Sally on The Young and the Restless. Sally was Adam’s girlfriend, but he dumped her to protect her job at Newman Media. Nick then swooped in to become Sally’s protector and lover. Naturally, the relationship has sparked jealousy in Adam, who is at odds with his brother.

While the show thinks another love triangle with the Newman brothers is a compelling drama, it’s a dud with fans. On a Twitter thread, fans expressed their dislike of the recycled storyline.

“It was believable when the brothers went head to head for Sharon. Less believable with Chelsea…now this is the third woman. We don’t care because there is no history, and this story is beyond recycled,” wrote one viewer.

“And here we go again….same plot, same brothers, and the third different woman in the middle. I’m tired of this storyline. It’s been done…twice before,” another user replied.

“It’s so LAZY of the WRITERS to keep doing this same dance with the brothers,” complained one fan.

Will Adam or Nick Newman win the competition for Sally Spectra’s heart?

Adam and Nick’s love triangle with Sally doesn’t have the same flair as their battle over Sharon. Sharon had chemistry with both brothers, filled with history and emotion. The triangles with Chelsea and Sally seem more about Nick’s desire to best Adam.

Sally examines her relationships with Nick and Adam. Watch today's all-new episode of #YR here or on @paramountplus: https://t.co/A0aTlq0oFt pic.twitter.com/FsHVcxLHL7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 21, 2023

Nick is considered a hero, while Adam is the bad guy on The Young and the Restless. He wants to protect women from falling into a dark path with Adam. Although Nick has one-upped Adam by taking Sally, Nick is coming off as a cad.

Nick is the perfect gentleman by vowing to stay by a pregnant Sally. However, he isn’t giving her the one thing she needs, love. While Nick cares for Sally, he’s not as serious about their relationship as she thinks.

Sally needs to think about what’s best for her and her baby. She might think Nick is the better choice, but her heart still belongs to Adam.