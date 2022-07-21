‘The Young and the Restless’: Who Is Allie Nguyen?

The Young and the Restless newcomer Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) is a breath of fresh air. The young girl is winning the audience’s hearts with her shy and sweet demeanor. Allie is already drawing a lot of attention, and she’s only been in town for four months. Let’s look at the character and her connection to a distinguished Genoa City family.

The Young and the Restless star Kelsey Wang I Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Allie Nguyen is Jack Abbott’s granddaughter on ‘The Young and the Restless’

When Allie debuted on The Young and the Restless earlier this year, the young girl didn’t realize how much her life would change. Allie lived in Los Angeles with her late father, Keemo Nguyen (Philip Moon). After her father’s death, Allie was left to handle his business affairs, including selling his house. When Allie arrived at the home, she met Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).

Today on #YR, Jack shares words of wisdom with Allie. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/9AHoMXdGUn pic.twitter.com/1ZNaT3Tn8n — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 20, 2022

Jack dropped a bombshell on Allie when he revealed he’s Keemo’s estranged father. During a heartfelt conversation, Jack opened up about his past with Keemo. Jack felt guilty for never reconnecting with Keemo, but Allie gave him a chance to make up for his mistake.

As Jack and Allie bonded, he invited her to move to Genoa City. Although she was hesitant at first, Allie accepted Jack’s offer. Upon arriving in town, Allie was immediately welcomed into the family and formed a close relationship with her aunts, Ashley and Traci Abbott (Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland).

Kelsey Wang joined the series in March 2022

The Young and the Restless fans adore Allie and her portrayer Wang. If Wang looks familiar to soap fans, one of her previous roles was as Daisy Kwan on General Hospital. Her other acting credits include the TV series Daredevil and Journey to the East.

Being cast as Allie was a dream come true for Wang, who grew up watching the iconic CBS soap opera. Yet, the actor admitted she was also nervous in an interview with The List. “It’s a hard show to walk onto because you’re working with people who are legendary in the soap world.”

While she was jittery about her new role, the support of her castmates helped Wang. “It is nerve-wracking, but then they’re so nice, and they make you feel so comfortable. I feel like I’m part of the family. I was able to get comfortable really fast due to how nice and welcoming everyone has been.”

What’s next for Allie Nguyen on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Allie is adapting well to life in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless. Her professional and personal life is thriving. Allie will work at the family company Jabot as a chemist in the lab. Aside from her new job, Allie’s romance with Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) is blossoming.

Can we talk about this kiss?? ? #YR pic.twitter.com/i3Zvj9nYxC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 19, 2022

Although everything is going well for Allie, fans know drama is coming. The identity of Allie’s mother remains a mystery, and she’s said that the two are estranged. So Mama Nguyen could arrive in Genoa City to stir up trouble for Allie and the Abbotts.

Also, Allie’s relationship with Noah is bound to have its bumps. Since their families are rivals, Jack and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) could cause trouble for the couple. Plus, Noah’s ex-girlfriend from London could show up unannounced, wanting a second chance with him.

