‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Crossover: Everything Fans Need to Know

The Young and the Restless is always doing crossover episodes with The Bold and the Beautiful. Since they’re sister soaps, characters sometimes pop up on the other shows. When Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) takes a trip to Los Angeles, fans will see another crossover.

The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

‘The Young and the Restless’ character Nikki Newman will be part of the crossover episode

Throughout the past three decades, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have had many crossovers. Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) are a few characters who’ve visited Los Angeles. Now, it’s Victor’s wife Nikki who’ll be flying to sunny California.

Nikki’s agenda for her trip is to dig up dirt on her nemesis Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). After Nikki and Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) expose article on Diane failed, they have to resort to plan B. To learn more about Diane’s secrets, Nikki faces someone from her past. According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal the crossover will have Nikki meeting her ex-husband, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

Next Stop: Los Angeles! ✈️ Who's ready to see Deacon and Nikki together again? ?

The exes have a complicated history on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Deacon is one of The Bold and the Beautiful characters who’ve crossed over to The Young and the Restless. The bad boy arrived in Genoa City in 2009, and although he’s initially there for Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz), he attracts the attention of other ladies. Deacon has an affair with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) before moving on to her mother.

Nikki begins a rebound relationship with Deacon after her split from Victor. The Newmans disapprove of the relationship and become worried when Nikki starts drinking again. Nikki soon realizes her beau is hiding secrets, including the identity of Diane’s real killer.

Deacon blackmails Nikki into marriage, and they elope to Las Vegas. However, their marriage is annulled after the police discover the truth about Diane’s murder. Nikki killed Diane in self-defense; however, Deacon later bashed Diane over the head so Nikki wouldn’t look like the culprit.

Nikki Newman’s visit comes at a bad time for Deacon Sharpe

Diane’s return from the dead has shaken everyone, including Nikki. She’s been wrecked with guilt the past decade over killing someone. Now her guilt has turned to anger at learning Diane faked her death with help from Deacon. Nikki and Phyllis are on a mission to expose Diane’s past, and there’s one person who can help them.

Deacon knows answers about why Diane faked her death and her life in Los Angeles. Since Deacon’s their last hope, Nikki visits him, praying she’ll get the ammunition to take down Diane. However, Nikki’s visit comes at a bad time for Deacon.

Today on #YR, Nikki and Phyllis celebrate a win. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/U4EwL5QAAw pic.twitter.com/yost5E6EC4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 2, 2022

The bartender is busy dealing with his crazy roommate Sheila. Like Diane, Sheila faked her death and is parading around town in disguise. Deacon is trying to rein in Sheila to keep her from risking her freedom.

Deacon will have his hands full with Sheila and Nikki. The Newman matriarch isn’t leaving until she gets answers from Deacon. Will Deacon let Nikki in on everything he knows about Diane? Or will she have to resort to different tactics to eliminate her enemy? Maybe enlist the help of Sheila?

