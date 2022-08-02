‘The Young and the Restless’: Ashland’s Death Is Being Compared to JT’s Story

Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) bids The Young and the Restless farewell. The dishonest and powerful businessman met a tragic demise last week courtesy of The Newman family. While Ashland’s exit was shocking, fans notice they’ve seen this storyline before.

The Young and the Restless star Robert Newman as Ashland Locke and Amelia Heinle as Victoria Newman I Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Nick Newman killed Ashland Locke on ‘The Young and the Restless’

The Young and the Restless fans suspected Ashland’s time was coming to an end soon. After his lies about his illness were exposed, he became the town pariah. Although his wife, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), gave him a second chance, it was part of a ruse to retrieve her $250 million.

After learning Victoria was playing him, Ashland was furious. In the July 25 episode, Ashland came to Victoria’s house pleading for another chance. When Victoria refused, Ashland got angry, and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) came to his sister’s rescue. However, Nick’s heroic actions lead to Ashland’s death and another Newman murder coverup.

Do you think Victor has something to hide? ? #YR is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/wGzvNAElDy — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 31, 2022

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans believe Ashland Locke’s death is a repeat of the JT Hellstrom story

Fans have been vocal about the writing for The Young and the Restless. Many viewers have pointed out that the show has become lazy and relies on recycled storylines for drama. A case in point is Ashland’s death, which is being compared to JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill).

JT is also one of Victoria’s ex-husbands, met a tragic demise. During a party at Victoria’s house, JT broke in, pleading for reconciliation. When Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) saw JT yelling at Victoria, she hit him over the head with a fireplace poker. After realizing she killed JT, Nikki, and Victoria, with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) help, they buried the body.

Nick backs Ashland into a corner today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/GTCWRQIwej — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 25, 2022

Four years later, the writers are repeating this storyline with Ashland. On Twitter, fans called out the show’s lack of creativity. “Who didn’t see that ridiculous ending coming? Remember JT?” asked one viewer.

“Why do I feel like this is going to turn into another JT debacle?” another fan asked.

“I agree with you. Why do they keep repeating endings over and over? Can’t the writers use their imaginations better than this,” replied another user.

How will the murder storyline play out?

Unlike JT, it looks like Ashland won’t be returning from the dead on The Young and the Restless. The businessman is gone for good, and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has stepped in to cover up the incident. Victor removed Ashland’s body, then staged it to look like he died in a car crash.

Victor and the rest of the family are confident this is the end of the ordeal, but the drama is just starting. Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) is investigating the case and believes there’s more to Ashland’s death than meets the eye. As Chance’s investigation deepens, he’ll uncover his in-laws’ dark secret. What he does next will hurt his career and possibly destroy his and Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) marriage.

Also, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will be a crucial factor in the storyline. Adam’s on the outs with his family again after they removed him as CEO. But if he discovers the truth about Ashland’s murder, he’ll use this to his advantage.

