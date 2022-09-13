‘The Young and the Restless’: Billy or Chance? Which Man Will Chelsea Choose?

Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is a leading lady on The Young and the Restless. Whether fans love or hate her, this bad girl brings excitement to Genoa City. Chelsea will cause more trouble when she becomes attracted to two of Genoa City’s most hands men.

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Chelsea Lawson has a complicated relationship history on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many of The Young and the Restless characters, Chelsea’s love life is complicated. Her former flames consist of Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton). But it’s Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) who remains her most famous pairing.

Chelsea and Adam have had an on-again, off-again relationship for the past decade. The two will always be connected because of their son Connor Newman (Judah Mackey). While many Chadam fans would love to see the couple reunite, it’s not in the cards.

However, Chelsea will have two new love interests to choose from.

Today on #YR, Chelsea makes a bold move! Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/3Y0qY8MpyZ pic.twitter.com/7h0Y8TWaS5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 25, 2022

Billy Abbott and Chance Chancellor are her new love interests

With Adam out of the picture, Chelsea’s setting her sights on two other men. The first is her ex Billy, whom she’s reconnected with. Billy and Chelsea are collaborating on a podcast, and their working relationship took an intriguing turn.

During a meeting, Chelsea caught Billy off guard when she kissed him. Billy quickly reminded Chelsea that he was happy with his girlfriend, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). With Billy turning her down, Chelsea sets her sights on another man.

That man is her new friend, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd). Chance has become a confidante to Chelsea and offers support as she’s going through a difficult time. Chelsea appreciates Chance’s help, but their friendship might turn romantic when she becomes infatuated with him.

Which man will Chelsea Lawson choose on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

The Young and the Restless writers seem to be deciding which man to choose for Chelsea. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, upcoming spoilers reveal that Chelsea isn’t over Billy. However, one can’t rule out Chance becoming her new squeeze.

Chance gives Chelsea some words of encouragement today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/nD8FloNGH0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 31, 2022

While some fans may not like it, illy or Chance becoming Chelsea’s next love interest would be exciting. Both men are currently in relationships yet experiencing problems with their significant others. Billy and Lily have been clashing over his disregard for his COO duties. Billy’s kiss with Chelsea will spark Lily’s jealousy and have her impose ground rules.

Meanwhile, Chance and Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) marriage is forming cracks. Chance’s focus on work and lack of time with his family upsets Abby. The couple’s disagreement over Chance’s job will create further tension and may cause Chance to walk out.

With Billy and Chance’s relationships in shambles, either man could find himself in Chelsea’s bed. Their affair with Chelsea will cause a lot of heartache; however, the fallout will be dramatic. Chelsea must put up a strong front when Lily or Abby confronts her. But will she back down in her pursuit of a taken man?

