‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show

The Young and the Restless cast members often date each other. A couple’s onscreen chemistry often spills over to a real-life romance. While many of the show’s real-life couples are still together, some ended their relationships.

‘The Young and the Restless’ cast mates Brytni Sarpy and Bryton James are reportedly no longer together

In March 2019, former General Hospital star Brytni Sarpy joined The Young and the Restless cast. Her character Elena Dawson was created as a new love interest for widowed billionaire Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Elena and Devon’s amazing onscreen chemistry made them a fan favorite. As it turns out, an attraction was being for the actors.

Sarpy and James began dating as Elena and Devon’s romance took off. The couple wasn’t shy about sharing their love on social media. The two often posted photos from their vacations or hanging out with friends.

However, like Elena and Devon, Sarpy and James’ relationship might be over. While neither hasn’t commented on their status, they haven’t been posting photos together as frequently. The lack of pictures signifies that the couple may have gone their separate ways.

‘The Young and the Restless’ stars Mark Grossman and Sharon Case broke up last year

When Mark Grossman joined The Young and the Restless cast in 2019, it impacted his professional and personal life. Grossman is doing remarkable as everyone’s favorite tortured bad boy Adam Newman. Behind the scenes, the actor’s personal life is the talk of the soap opera community.

After signing with the CBS soap opera, Grossman began dating his co-star Sharon Case, who plays Adam’s ex-wife Sharon Newman. Grossman and Case kept their relationship private, but flirty Twitter exchanges and Instagram photos sparked dating rumors. It wasn’t until a March 2021 appearance on the 90210MG podcast that Case confirmed they were a couple.

Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship has come to an end. Rumors of a breakup have been circulating since last year when they stopped posting photos. Grossman has since moved on with another co-star Courtney Hope, who plays Adam’s current love interest Sally Spectra.

Cait Fairbanks broke up with former cast member Zach Tinker

Cait Fairbanks plays Tessa Porter, one half of The Young and the Restless super couple Teriah. While Tessa had her happy ending with her wife, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), Fairbanks had bad luck in the romance department. In 2019, she began dating fellow cast member Zach Tinker, who played Fen Baldwin.

Tessa Appreciation Tuesday ?? Tell us your favorite #YR moment with @caitfairbanks! pic.twitter.com/VnSAiNbOov — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 9, 2021

Like many couples, Fairbanks and Tinker weren’t shy about sharing their relationship on social media. While they made a cute couple, unfortunately, things didn’t work out for the pair. The couple broke up in 2020, shortly after Tinker’s exit from the show. Fairbanks is now dating a musician named jay Rudolph, and Tinker is reportedly dating director Aitch Alberto.