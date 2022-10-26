‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 5 Real-Life Couples From the Show

Many of The Young and the Restless cast members have found love thanks to the CBS soap opera. With Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman reportedly dating, they’re one of the many real-life couples from the show. Here’s a look at a few other real-life romances.

The Young and the Restless stars Thad Luckinbill and Amelia Heinle I Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Amelia Heinle married cast member Thad Luckinbill

Amelia Heinle plays Victoria Newman on the CBS soap opera, and the Newman heiress has had many love interests. One of Victoria’s most notable suitors was J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill). The sparks between Victoria and J.T. carried over into a real-life relationship for their portrayers.

The Young and the Restless stars married in March 2007 and later had two children, a son, and a daughter. However, after 10 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in March 2017. Despite their split, they remain on friendly terms. In Dec. 2017, Luckinbill returned to the show and worked with Heinle on an emotionally gripping storyline.

Bryton James and Brytni Sarpy started dating after she joined the show

In March 2019, Brytni Sarpy joined The Young and the Restless cast as Elena Dawson. Elena was the new love interest for billionaire Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). As Elena and Devon’s relationship took off, so did a real-life romance between Sarpy and James.

The actors weren’t shy about sharing their relationship on social media. However, like their onscreen characters, Sarpy and James may no longer be a couple. While neither has commented on their relationship status, they’ve stopped posting photos on Instagram, sparking speculation that they’re no longer together.

Grossman has a habit of dating his The Young and the Restless love interests. When the actor joined the cast in May 2019, he began dating Sharon Case, who plays his ex-wife Sharon Newman. The couple kept their relationship private but hinted they were together via Instagram posts.

It wasn’t until March 2021, during an appearance on the 90210MG podcast, Case confirmed they were a couple. However, it appears that Case and Grossman have since broken up. Grossman is now rumored to be dating Hope, who plays his other onscreen love interest Sally Spectra.

Melody Thomas Scott married producer Edward J. Scott

In 1979, Melody Thomas Scott joined The Young and the Restless cast as Nikki Newman. The job not only made her a soap opera icon with her 43 years as the Newman matriarch but also impacted her personal life. The actor met her husband, executive producer Edward J. Scott, while working on the show.

Melody and Edward married in 1985 and have three daughters, two from the couple’s previous marriages. While her character Nikki has a bumpy relationship with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Melody and Edward are still going strong after 37 years of marriage.

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eileen Davidson met her husband, Vincent Van Patten, on the show

For 40 years, Eileen Davidson has played adored heroine Ashley Abbott. Like her, The Young and the Restless character, Davidson endured many breakups in her love life. The actor has been divorced twice, one of the marriages to General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom.

Renting our movie @7DaystoVegas on Amazon is easy! My husband @VinceVanP_WPT and I will show you! ?❤️ ? pic.twitter.com/fenn3wsBlC — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) October 22, 2019

After her divorce from Lindstrom in 2000, Davidson met Vincent Van Patten when he guest-starred on the CBS soap opera. Van Patten had a brief role as Christian Page, Ashley’s love interest. While Ashley and Christian’s romance didn’t work out, things turned out perfectly for their portrayers. The couple married in April 2003, and a month later, Davidson gave birth to their son Jesse.