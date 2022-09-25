‘The Young and the Restless’: Will Chance Be Chelsea’s New Obsession?

Chelsea Lawson is among the most hated characters on The Young and The Restless. The character has been scheming since the day she arrived in Genoa City and has been trying to weasel her way into fortune.

She and Billy recently partnered on a podcast, which resulted in her fixating on him. However, some fans think Chelsea has found someone else to obsess over. So will Chance be Chelsea’s new obsession?

Chance may become Chelsea’s newest obsession

Chelsea has always had an on-again-off-again relationship with Billy Abbott. The pair are like a match made in hell, and anytime they are close to one another, terrible things happen. It has been a while since the two were romantically involved, and their recent venture had fans up in arms, with many speculating that Chelsea may try to lure Billy into a toxic relationship again.

However, Billy is in a relationship with Lily Winters, so when Chelsea surprised him with a kiss, he made it clear to her that he was with Lily and they were happy. Now that Billy has drawn a line, Chelsea might start obsessing over her new friend, Chance Chancellor.

Chance and Chelsea have gotten close recently as the former has been the friend Chelsea needed. Chance is offering her a shoulder to lean on, and she is offering him an ear to listen. While Chelsea appreciates his friendship, things may take a romantic turn when she starts obsessing over him. One fan recently pointed this out on Twitter, saying they think Chance is going to become Chelsea’s new fixation.

Fans want Chelsea and Chance to become a couple

Fans have been shipping the pair lately and seem to agree that Chance and Chelsea might be well suited for one another. However, the one issue standing in the way of them getting together is his wife, Abby.

It may still be interesting to see them couple up, especially as a forbidden affair. It is worth noting that Chance is having a few issues in his marriage. He is a workaholic who doesn’t seem to have a work-life balance.

Chance’s lack of time for his family is a concern for Abby. Additionally, he is vulnerable right now, given his stressful custody battle with Devon Hamilton, which appears to be weighing down on him. Abby and Chance’s continued disagreements may create more tension which may result in Chance seeking solace from the next best thing, Chelsea.

Both are not in the right head space to be around one another, but fans want the show to pair the two up. A few fans voiced their opinions on Reddit, with one saying about the potential union, “I’ve been thinking about this too! They have been running into each other lately, and Chance and Chelsea are vulnerable. In GC, vulnerability usually leads to sex.”

Others thought the pairing would spice things up on the show as it has been “epically boring lately.” Others said they preferred Chance with Chelsea over Rey Rosales.

Chelsea has a history of obsessing over men

Chelsea became involved with Billy in a very controversial manner, having seduced him (per Victor Newman’s request), drugged and raped him. She bore their son, and the two almost got married when Billy and Victoria got divorced.

Her obsession returned during their recent partnership, but Billy set her straight. Chelsea was also once obsessed with Adam Newman. The pair got close in the same way she is with Chance. They were each other’s comfort and understood the other’s point of view.

Chelsea was so infatuated with Adam that she slept with him while engaged to Billy. She also had a thing for Rey, who was with Sharon, and tried her best to get his attention but failed. Only time will tell if Chance will become Chelsea’s newest obsession.

