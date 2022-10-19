‘The Young and the Restless’: Why Chloe and Nick Need to Hook Up

Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is a lovable vixen/heroine on The Young and the Restless. Although she was once a leading lady, she’s meddling in everyone’s business these days. However, a new man could add some spark to her life.

Chloe Mitchell has become a meddlesome character on ‘The Young and the Restless’

As the daughter of Esther Valentine (Kate Linder), Chloe is a legacy character on The Young and the Restless. Ever since a grown-up Chloe returned to Genoa City in 2008, she was pushed as the show’s next imperfect girl/heroine. One of her most prominent storylines was her daughter Delia Abbott’s (Sophie Pollono) death. Hendrickson knocked it out of the park when her award-nominated performances as a grieving mother set on revenge.

Yet, in recent years Hendrickson’s talent has been wasted. Most of Chloe’s spare time consists of meddling in her friends Chelsea Lawson’s (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) lives. Chloe constantly rants to her pals about the cons of becoming romantically involved with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Chloe must stop interfering in everyone’s business and concentrate on her life. She needs excitement, and a new love interest could be just the thing. And there’s one man who’d be perfect for her.

Nick Newman could become Chloe Mitchell’s new love interest

Chloe is married to Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart), with whom she has two children. Yet, Kevin’s been missing in action for a while since work keeps him busy. Chloe hardly spends time with her husband and is mainly seen at work with Sally and her boss Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

As usual, Chloe inserts herself into Sally’s personal life by encouraging Nick to fight Adam for Sally. While Nick is happy with his new romance with Sally, it’s Chloe who he should be after. Chloe and Nick’s recent scenes together oozed chemistry, and the writers are missing a perfect opportunity for this pairing.

With Chloe and Nick working closely, they’re forming a bond. Plus, they’re also worried about Adam’s hold over Sally. The more interactions Chloe and Nick have, the more likely an affair could develop, something The Young and the Restless fans want.

On Twitter, viewers expressed their support for a Chloe and Nick hook-up. “Nick has more chemistry with Chloe than he does with Sally,” wrote one user.

“This picture caption should say ‘Nick questions his feelings for Chloe’ because these two would be fire,” another commenter wrote.

“Ready and waiting for Chick!” declared another fan.

An affair between the two needs to happen on ‘The Young and ht Restless’

The Young and the Restless has come under fire for its boring writing, especially regarding couples. However, a Chloe and Nick affair could spark interest in the show. A romance with Nick would give Chloe something to do besides being meddlesome. Plus, it’d bring drama into her life.

Kevin would be hurt by Chloe’s affair, which might mean splitsville for the couple. Chloe will be devastated over losing Kevin, yet she’ll be conflicted by her growing feelings for Nick. But that isn’t the only relationship that will be shattered.

Chloe and Sally’s friendship will end because of the affair. Sally will be furious because she thought Chloe was her friend, but she was only after Sally’s man. As for Nick, he’ll try to sweet talk his way back into Sally’s life, but the redhead won’t give him the time of day.

With Snick possibly over, it’s time to bring on Chick.

