‘The Young and the Restless’: Diane or Phyllis? Who’s Responsible for Bringing Jeremy to Town

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) versus Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is an epic feud on The Young and the Restless. Their rivalry dates back to 2001, and they reignited their battle when Diane returned earlier this year. Tensions between the two women are rising now that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) arrived in Genoa City.

Jeremy Stark’s arrival shakes up Diane Jenkins and Phyllis Summers’ lives on ‘The Young and the Restless’

When Diane returned to town, she quickly went on an apology tour and won forgiveness from Jack and Kyle Abbott (Peter Bergman and Michael Mealor). Yet, not everyone was so forgiving toward the presumed dead architect. Diane’s rivals Phyllis, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) plotted to take her down.

⚠️ Diane is in danger! ⚠️ #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/7eo9b7hhzc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 4, 2022

The women hit pay dirt when they learned about Diane’s life in Los Angeles, including her relationship with Jeremy. Jeremy is a businessman and Diane’s former lover. While Diane fell for his charm, she soon realized she was a pawn in Jeremy’s criminal activities. He used her as an accomplice in his money laundering scheme.

Diane tried to get out, but Jeremy left her with no choice. But luckily, when Jeremy was arrested, Diane escaped with no consequences. However, her past has returned to haunt her, thanks to Phyllis.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans debate which woman is responsible for Jeremy Stark’s arrival

Diane told everyone about her past with Jeremy and how he was dangerous. However, that didn’t stop Phyllis from tracking him down. Upon learning that he was released from prison, Phyllis told him Diane’s location.

The Abbotts and many of The Young and the Restless fans naturally blame Phyllis for putting everyone in danger. On Twitter, viewers blasted Phyllis for her actions.

“Phyllis has gone too far, I do agree; she has become obsessed with Diane; it’s like she has nothing else to do,” wrote one user.

“Phyllis destroying Genoa City without a conscience,” another viewer replied.

While most fans agree that Phyllis is to blame, others feel Diane is at fault. “If anyone is harmed, it’s Diane’s fault, not Phyllis, Ashley, or Nikki! Jack needs to remember that!” declared one commenter.

“Diane brought the danger when she came back. He would have caught up with her soon or later anyway,” another fan wrote.

Diane Jenkins and Phyllis Summers are in danger

Regardless of who’s to blame, Diane, Phyllis, and their loved ones are in danger. Jeremy’s arrival has everyone on edge, and someone will get hurt. Speculation is running rampant on who will be a victim in Jeremy’s dangerous game.

Diane revealed her secrets…what will happen next? #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/1EiuUGQNsh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 2, 2022

Could he kidnap Diane’s grandson Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez)? Or Kyle or Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) could become his targets? If anything were to happen to one of them, Phyllis and Nikki would never forgive themselves.

Jeremy’s arrival will reveal more secrets about his and Diane’s past. Could Phyllis be proven right that Diane is not to be trusted? Or will her plan backfire, causing her to lose everything?

The action is just getting started in Diane and Phyllis’ feud. With Jeremy thrown into the mix, viewers are in for a suspenseful ride.