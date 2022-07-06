‘The Young and the Restless’: Eric Braeden Blasts Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest ‘It’s Downright Obscene’

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is a soap opera icon. For 42 years, he’s played the legendary Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera. Like his character, Braeden is opinionated and uses social media to express his stance on specific topics. On July 4, the actor tweeted his disapproval over a certain tradition.

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden blasts famous hot dog eating contest

Like his The Young and the Restless co-stars, Braeden is active on Twitter. Of course, actors promote their CBS shows and upcoming media appearances; however, many also use it as a platform to express their beliefs. Braeden isn’t shy about expressing his social and political beliefs.

On July 4, while many were enjoying the holiday with their families, Braeden tweeted his disgust for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Every year contestants compete to see who can eat the most hot dogs in 10 minutes. While the contest is done in good fun, Braeden didn’t see it that way.

The actor tweeted, “I’m sorry, but this ‘hot dog eating contest’ should NOT get one second of mention on the news! Do they know how many millions in OUR COUNTRY go to bed hungry?? It’s downright OBSCENE!!”

I’m sorry, but this “hot dog eating contest” should NOT get one second of mention on the news! Do they know how many millions in OUR COUNTRY go to bed hungry?? It’s downright OBSCENE!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 5, 2022

The actor is vocal about his social and political beliefs

The Young and the Restless fans know Braeden is outspoken regarding society and politics. He is constantly tweeting his displeasure over the state of the world and questioning why politicians aren’t doing more to help. But Braeden also does his part by donating to many charities.

UNICEF is a cause near and dear to the actor’s heart. In October 2019, Braeden participated in a singing campaign for the organization, according to Soap Opera Digest. Braeden was one of the many celebrities featured in the music video, where he lip-synced the song “U.n.I (You &!).”

The only way we can make a difference is by coming together. What a pleasure to be a part of @theunisong project to raise money & awareness for @UNICEF. Visit https://t.co/8Uwei8sYMn to download the song & music video. Every donation helps. #uniforcharity #rogermoore pic.twitter.com/5cpGC6fwn0 — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 15, 2019

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans react to Eric Braeden’s hot dog tweet

As with many of Braeden’s other tweets, his latest one about the hot dog eating contest was trending on Twitter. Braeden’s 165,000 followers saw the tweet, and it didn’t take long for The Young and the Restless fans to chime in. Many people agreed with the actor on the obscenity of the competition.

“I find it utterly vulgar to watch someone shove food down their throat by the ton; then they go throw up afterward! Not entertaining in my book,” wrote one user.

“I agree!! Many people going without, and they want to display this junk on the news. I think it is insane myself!! Do they not have more important things to talk about than this?!?!” another commenter chimed in.

However, other fans believed Braeden was blowing things out of proportion with his tweet.

“There’s a lot more serious things to get upset about. This is done in fun,” one fan replied.

“Typically, I agree with you, but this time I do not. Everyone has to argue and debate everything in America these days. Sometimes we just need nonsense like a hot dog eating contest for a good laugh,” another follower replied.

