‘The Young and the Restless’: Every Actor Who Has Played Summer Newman

Summer Newman is a legacy character on The Young and the Restless. The character has been around for decades and didn’t have a significant storyline outside of her parents. However, Summer has emerged from her parents’ shadows and created her own path.

Several actors have brought Summer to life. Here are all the performers who’ve portrayed Phyllis Newman’s daughter Summer.

Summer Newman’s history on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Summer is the daughter of the hot-headed Phyllis Summers and Nick Newman. For a while, she was believed to be Jack Abbott’s daughter after Sharon Newman, Nick’s ex-wife, interfered with the paternity results. At this time, Summer was involved with Kyle Abbott. Realizing they were siblings made things awkward, but the confusion was eventually resolved.

Summer had a rough childhood, given the events in her life at the time, mainly influenced by her parents’ on-again-off-again relationship. She often acted out and bullied those around her. When Summer left town, she returned with a stolen sports car and an attitude to boot. She also developed a crush on her mother’s boyfriend, Bill.

Summer also aggressively pursued Kyle, who informed her she was too young for him. However, this didn’t deter the determined Summer, who ended up marrying Kyle in the long run. Summer and Kyle now raise his son, Harrison Locke, after his mother, Tara, went to prison for embezzlement.

Allison Lanier (2022-)

The Young and the Restless cast Allison Lanier as Summer in April 2022. She made her debut on May 17. Lanier is a daytime newcomer, meaning Summer is her first role on a soap.

Hunter King (2012-16; 2018-21; 2022)

Y&R and Summer fans have a particular connection to Hunter King’s Summer due to her lengthy tenure as the character. The young star began playing Summer in 2012, a few days after her predecessor’s exit. King made her debut as Summer on October 15, 2012, in a recurring role.

The star said she was offered the role and told she’d start working two days later. In March 2013, King upgraded to a full-time role after six months in the recurring role. In June 2016, King became a series regular in the sitcom Life In Pieces, so her role on Y&R got bumped down to a recurring one.

King made her final appearance as Summer in December 2016 Two years later, King returned full-time on June 4, 2018. She temporarily left in 2018 and returned in January 2019. In July 2021, rumors began circulating that King planned to exit the soap.

A month later, she and her co-star and Kyle portrayer, Michael Mealor, left the show after contract negotiations fell through. The pair returned briefly from October 12 to October 15. Then, King returned on December 24, 2021, and February 21, 2022, before leaving the show permanently.

Lindsay Bushman (2012)

Lindsay Bushman was cast as the rapidly aged teenage Summer on May 11, 2012, days after her predecessor left the role. She made her debut as Summer on June 8 as a recurring character.

When Y&R got a new executive producer Jill Farren Phelps, speculation arose that many actors would get axed. In September 2012, Bushman left Y&R, tweeting her frustrations at being fired and replaced.

Samantha Bailey (2009- 2012)

Samantha Bailey played the young Summer from June 2009 until May 4, 2012, before handing the baton to Bushman.

Other child stars who played Summer include Sophia and Angelia Hert, Bianca and Chiara D’Ambrosio, and Elara and Rhea Kerwin.

