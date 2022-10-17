‘The Young and the Restless’: Everything Fans Need to Know About Jeremy Stark

Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) is ready to shake things up on The Young and the Restless. The mysterious stranger arrives in Genoa City this week and creates a stir. While fans are excited about the newcomer, one character won’t be so welcoming.

James Hyde’s first episode as Jeremy Stark on ‘The Young and the Restless’ airs on Oct. 21

The Young and the Restless has undergone many casting shakeups this year. After recasting former One Life to Live star Trevor St. John as Tucker McCall, the show snagged another beloved soap star. Hyde, best known as Sam Bennett from the NBC soap opera Passions, is returning to daytime TV.

The actor has been cast as Jeremy on the CBS soap opera. According to Soap Hub, Hyde’s first airdate as Jeremy is Friday, Oct. 21. Like many newcomers to Genoa City, Jeremy will garner lots of attention, especially for a certain lady.

Jeremy Stark is someone from Diane Jenkins’ past

Jeremy’s arrival in Genoa City will alarm Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Diane is everyone’s favorite, The Young and the Restless vixen, who returned in February 2022. After being presumed dead for the past 10 years, Diane returned to reconnect with her son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), and her ex Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Diane had a lot of work to do to win over Kyle and Jack, but she’s made much progress, much to Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) chagrin. Diane’s tried to keep her past in Los Angeles a secret with help from Tucker. However, her secrets will be exposed thanks to Jeremy’s arrival.

Jeremy is someone connected to Diane’s life in California. As for what their connection is, that remains a mystery. Jeremy could be a former flame either seeking to rekindle his romance with Diane or get revenge on his ex.

He might also be a businessman that Diane worked with. Jeremy could be in shady dealing that Diane wants no part of, yet he’ll blackmail her into doing his bidding.

How long will James Hyde be on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Jeremy’s The Young and the Restless run kicks off on Oct. 21. His arrival will bring a fresh face and spark to Genoa City. So how long will Jeremy be sticking around?

Hyde’s contract status is unknown; however, since Jeremy is important to Diane’s storyline, don’t expect a short run. Jeremy will be in Genoa City for a while, making Diane’s life hell. She’s already worried about her secrets, and Jeremy’s presence will increase her stress.

While Jeremy’s arrival is centered on Diane, he will mingle with other residents. If Jeremey is a businessman, he could be giving Jabot, Newman Enterprises, and Chancellor-Winters some competition. Jeremy’s business dealings won’t go over well with Tucker, Jack, or Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

Also, a handsome guy like Jeremy will attract female attention. He could become a new love interest for Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) or Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Or Phyllis could seduce him to make Jack jealous and learn about Diane’s secrets.

