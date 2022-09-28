‘The Young and the Restless’: Everything You Need to Know About Tucker McCall

Tucker McCall is returning to The Young and the Restless. Former One Life to Live star Trevor St. John is taking over the role of the powerful businessman on Sept. 28. Tucker’s return will impact several Genoa City residents.

Tucker McCall’s history on ‘The Young and the Restless’

The Young and the Restless writers introduced Tucker in December 2009. Upon his arrival in Genoa City, Tucker begins a romance with Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) and plots to take over Chancellor Industries. Tucker’s motive for snatching the company is personal; he’s the long-lost son of Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) and wants revenge for her abandoning him.

He succeeds in his plan; however, Tucker and Katherine repair their strained relationship. As it turns out, Katherine isn’t the only relative Tucker has; he later reunites with his son Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Tucker and Devon’s bond is icy initially, but they connect via their love of music.

Throughout Tucker’s stay in town, he becomes a tycoon trying to buy Jabot and Beauty of Nature. When Tucker wasn’t busy with work, he found time for romance. He becomes engaged to Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), but before their wedding, he sleeps with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) discovers the affair and accidentally runs over Tucker during a drunken rage. Tucker falls into a coma, and Ashley takes the blame for Abby’s accident. After Tucker recovers, he and Ashley marry, but their marriage ends after he cheats on her with Yolanda “Harmony” Hamilton (Debbi Morgan).

Tucker then beings a brief fling with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) as they plot to take over Newman Enterprises. Their plan goes bust when Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) returns from the dead. Not too long afterward, Tucker moves to Hong Kong. In August 2013, Katherine’s husband, Patrick Murphy (Michael Fairman), returns to inform everyone Katherine died during her trip to see Tucker.

Trevor St. John is the third actor to play the character

Like many of The Young and the Restless characters, Tucker has been recast several times. When the character first debuted, former Boy Meets World star William Russ was in the role. However, Russ’ tenure lasted only a few weeks, with his final appearance coming in January 2010.

On January 27, 2010, the role was recast with Days of Our Lives star Stephen Nichols. Nichols’ portrayal of the shrewd businessman earned rave reviews from fans and critics. After three years, Nichols left the show with his final episode airing on January 29, 2013.

St. John has big shoes to fill, taking over as Nichols. One Life to Live fans are ecstatic to see the actor back on screen, and it’ll be interesting to see his portrayal of Tucker.

What to expect from Tucker McCall’s return to ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Tucker’s return will be unwelcomed by many of The Young and the Restless characters. Diane is one person who won’t be happy to see him. It’s hinted that Tucker is Diane’s mystery accomplice and the one who squashed Talia Morgan’s (Natalie Morales) article. Tucker knows secrets about Diane’s past and threatens to expose them.

Meanwhile, Tucker might be rekindling a romance with a former lover. According to Soap Opera Digest, Ashley returns to Genoa City when she receives a blast from the past. Seeing Tucker will bring back old memories for her. Can the couple reconnect and start over fresh?

Also, Tucker will become a formidable player in Genoa City’s current business moves. With Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) threatening to take down Chancellor-Winters, Tucker will step in to help Devon save the family company.

