‘The Young and the Restless’: Faith Newman Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind Will Star in Disney+ Series ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’

Several actors have had their start in soap operas. Alyvia Alyn Lind is a child star whose career started as a soap kid on The Young and the Restless, playing Faith Newman. Lind is part of a family that’s heavily involved in the acting industry. She left Y&R in 2021, and her prospects are already looking promising. The young star recently landed a role in the upcoming Disney+ series The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Alyvia Alyn Lind on ‘Y&R’ and her new role on Disney+ show

EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ breakout Momona Tamada and Alyvia Alyn Lind are set for heavily recurring roles opposite Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell and Christian Slater in Disney+’s live-action series ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ https://t.co/nSK3EUaJtA — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 9, 2022

Alyvia Alyn Lind began playing Faith Newman in 2011 at three years old after taking over from the Lutsky twins, who played the younger version of the character from 2009 to 2011. Her character is Sharon and Nick’s daughter, and when she was born, her paternity was questioned because Sharon was at the time involved with Nick, Jack Abbott, and Billy Abbott.

Faith has been through a lot as her mother has gotten institutionalized for bipolar disorder, imprisoned, and acquitted for a murder she never committed, and Faith got kidnapped and cyberbullied.

Lind briefly left the role in 2013 due to scheduling conflicts, and the role was recast with McKenna Grace taking over. The following year, Lind resumed the part, but the show kept Grace on contract when Lind had to film a pilot for TNT.

The young star’s schedule kept conflicting with the show, and she had to take breaks as her other projects continued to pile up. During her absence from the show, the character was explained as having gone to boarding school. In 2021, Lind announced her official departure from The Young and the Restless.

Lind has been busy post-Y&R, and her latest role is in a Disney+ series, The Spiderwick Chronicles. According to Soaps In-Depth, Lind plays a Feath, a portent of death, that assumes the appearance of a teenage girl called Calliope to get close to the wicked Mulgarath and help him find Spiderwick’s Field Guide.

Lind has been acting since childhood

A young Alyvia Alyn Lind on ‘The Young and the Restless’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Alyvia Alyn Lind is a child star who began acting at three years old when she appeared on Y&R as Faith. The young star made her feature film debut in 2013 in the sci-fi horror Dark Skies. During her time as Faith on Y&R, she appeared in various projects, including Revenge playing a young Amanda Clarke, and Transparent playing Grace.

In 2014, Lind starred in Blended alongside Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. She also had guest spots in shows such as Masters of Sex and NCIS. In 2016, the actor appeared in an American Girl Story- Maryellen 1955: Extraordinary Christmas, playing the title character Maryellen Larkin.

In 2018, she was cast in the leading role in the Netflix comedy Daybreak as Angelica Green alongside Matthew Broderick. At the start of 2021, Lind landed a role in the horror series Chucky playing Lexy Cross, forcing her to quit her role on Y&R.

Alyvia Alyn Lind’s family has been in major Hollywood productions

These Sisters Are About to Be Everywhere https://t.co/J4JoDsF0CY pic.twitter.com/pA52sWB8ED — Glamour Fashion (@glamour_fashion) October 4, 2017

The Alyn Lind family takes the expression “it runs in the family” to a whole new level. Her older sisters, Natalie and Emily, have been acting since childhood and are poised to become the next generation of Hollywood siblings taking over the big and small screens.

Alyvia and her sister Emily appeared in Revenge as younger versions of Amanda. Emily began playing Audrey Hope in the Gossip Girl reboot. At the same time, their older sister Natalie appeared in eight episodes of Gotham as Silver St. Cloud, having made her acting debut on One Tree Hill in 2006 alongside their mother, Barbara Alyn Woods. Woods starred in the TV version of Honey I Shrunk the Kids, where she met the girls’ father, John Lind, who worked as a producer and director.

