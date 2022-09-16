‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Are On Diane’s Side in Her Feud With Phyllis

Diane Jenkins doesn’t have the best history on The Young and The Restless, and it’s understandable why most people are wary of her. Since her arrival, Phyllis Summers has made it her mission to take Diane down, but fans are tired of it. Now fans are on Diane’s side in her feud with Phyllis.

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins in ‘The Young and the Restless’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Diane brings out the worst in Phyllis

Diane and Phyllis have been rivals for a long time. Their feud began in 2001 when Diane got pregnant by Jack Abbott’s sperm. Diane always had eyes for Victor and even wanted to get a baby with him. However, Victor had undergone a vasectomy which made it impossible. Diane later learned that Victor had frozen his sperm, and she wanted to use that to get pregnant.

However, Nikki discovered the plan and switched out Victor’s sperm for Jack. Diane, for a while, thought her son, Kyle Abbott, was Victor’s until a DNA test proved otherwise.

Diane dreams of a future with Jack today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/B0Pc2LybGu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 19, 2022

Jack then invited her and her child into the Jabot mansion, but Diane began scheming on how she could take Jack away from Phyllis, who was Jack’s wife at the time. Jack got wind of her plans, and Diane eventually left town with her son.

Diane occasionally popped back into town and always left destruction on her path. However, in 2011, Nikki killed her, and it was determined she had acted in self-defense with her then-husband, Deacon Sharpe administering the fatal blow.

Nikki and Phyllis have now joined forces and recruited Ashley Abbott in their fight to take down Diane. On the other hand, Diane claims she’s changed and wants to make up for all the harm she has done, but Phyllis is having none of it.

Fans picked sides in the feud and overwhelmingly chose Diane’s

Could this be the story of the century?? ? #YR is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/CAxMmQSNlP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 28, 2022

Phyllis choosing to reignite her feud with Diane has fans picking sides between the two, and most of the fandom leans toward Diane. Diane has a past of being manipulative and conniving, but she hasn’t killed anyone, unlike Nikki and Phyllis, and many believe it’s time they gave Diane a second chance.

In a recent Twitter thread, one fan wrote that it’s “sad” a group of women are uniting against another woman who is trying to do better an improve. Several fans agreed, saying that Phyills and Nikki are acting like adult mean girls and that they should “get a life,” and find better things to do with their time.

Other fans pointed out the hypocrisy of it all, saying that Phyllis and Nikki should examine their own actions and the deaths at their hands rather than come for Diane.

Fans want Phyllis to get over the Diane obsession

Nikki and Phyllis recruit a new ally today on #YR! Tune in to see @TheTalkCBS's @nmoralestv. ? pic.twitter.com/U0U3NgkPN1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 17, 2022

Diane tried to ruin Phyllis’s life years ago, perhaps explaining their longstanding feud. While some fans feel Phyllis is right to go off on Diane, some fans think she’s obsessed and hate it. Phyllis even went so far as to sell her hotel just to mess with Diane, and when she learned that her nemesis got a job at Marchetti, she blew a gasket.

Fans on Reddit think Phyllis is going way too far. One wrote, “Her hatred and lack of impulse control over Diane is getting so old- It’s like she has no self-awareness and allows all her buttons to be pushed.”

Another fan said, “She’s having a nervous breakdown and needs to be put away. Her obsession is over the top.” Another user wondered why Phyllis kept trying to be around Diane despite her hate toward the former vixen.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Diane Deserves a Second Chance, According to Fans