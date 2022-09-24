‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Feel Like Sally and Nick’s Pairing is Forced

Sally Spectra hasn’t always been fortunate in the love department. The Young and The Restless character always focused more on her career, and when she found love with Adam, it ended on a sour note. Now that Sally is single again, she has her sights set on her new boss, Nick Newman, but fans don’t like it. Y&R fans feel like Sally and Nick’s pairing is forced.

Nick gave Sally a much-needed pep talk

Sally and Adam grew close thanks to their murky histories. Both had their fair share of wickedness in the past but have worked to rebuild themselves and walk the straight and narrow path. The two always had a strong working relationship and kept things professional.

However, Adam became what Sally needed, and he even gave her the COO position when he was the CEO at Newman Media. After giving in to their feelings, they became an item, but the Newman family war forced Adam to dump Sally to protect her.

Adam understood how low his sister could go to prevent him from becoming CEO. Adam’s relationship with Sally posed a huge threat to her as Victoria could use Sally to get back at Adam. Adam, on his end, understood how much Sally loved her job, and it would break her if she lost it.

Sally, at first, was kept in the dark, but even when she learned why Adam left her, she threatened to quit her job at Newman Media so that she and Adam could be together, but Nick wasn’t having any of it.

Nick managed to talk Sally out of quitting and helped Sally realize that her position was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He also defended her against his sister, and after the pep talk, Sally decided to retain her position in the company.

Fans feel Sally and Nick are forced

Sally and Nick seemed to have been spending a lot of time recently, and their relationship was more than professional. The pair became more than friends when they found themselves in bed.

However, fans don’t love the pair and have made sure to tell the writers this much. In a recent Twitter thread, fans voiced their disapproval of the Nick and Sally pairing. One fan noted it was hard to take the relationship seriously, as there was “no build up” to the relationship.

Another said that Sally just wants to keep her job, not Nick and that she’s afraid to pursue Adam again. Fans noted that Nick would be better suited for Sharon or Phyllis and that Sally should just go back to Adam.

Fans think Nick will use his affair with Sally against Adam

Adam has faced the whole world alone every time. Now, it appears his sister and brother are teaming up against him, and they may have more ammunition than ever. Fans speculate that Nick used Sally to get back at Adam.

The last time fans caught up with the Nick-Sally-Adam triangle, Sally seemed to have given up on her and Adam and asked him to let her go. Adam didn’t want to and was willing to fight for her. However, some fans believe Nick may use his tryst with Sally against Adam.

One fan thought Nick looked “smug” when Adam saw them in Sally’s room, and another fan noted that Sally is fully aware Adam likely won’t forgive her for this.

