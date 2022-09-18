‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Are Happy Summer and Kyle Will Finally Have a Real Wedding

Few couples on The Young and the Restless have intrigued fans as much as Summer and Kyle have. The duo has been together through thick and thin. Even when there seemed to be no hope for them, they emerged stronger together.

Fans have been calling for the show to give them more storylines and are now happy their favorite couple will finally have a real wedding.

Summer and Kyle got married offscreen on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Summer and Kyle had an on-again-off-again relationship for a while. The pair met as kids and essentially grew up together. Summer developed a crush on Kyle, who was much older than her. But thanks to the magical aging in soaps, she grew up faster and started a real relationship with Kyle.

Their journey hasn’t been rosy as they’ve had to deal with rumors of them being siblings, Kyle marrying Lola to save her life, and their warring mothers. Kyle and Summer stepped away from Genoa City when Summer got a job in Italy as a luxury handbag designer.

During their time in Italy, the pair got married off-screen. This didn’t sit well with fans who felt cheated out of a dreamy event. Now Y&R has decided to give the fans what they’ve begged for by giving Summer and Kyle a real wedding. Head writer Josh Griffith said in an interview, per Soaps She Knows, that the series is planning to do the vow renewal in a big way.

He said, “Kyle and Summer haven’t lost their passion, so they decide to renew their vows in Genoa City. We’re making up for the fact that fans never got to see their wedding, so Kyle and Summer are going to have a beautiful renewal of their vows on the Abbott estate.”

Fans are happy Summer and Kyle will finally have a real wedding

When Summer and Kyle returned to Genoa City and revealed they’d gotten married, fans tweeted their rage at the storyline. One wrote, “I will NEVER forgive #YR for not letting us see the #Skyle wedding.” Another wrote, “I would have loved to see #Skyle get married on screen. It didn’t need to be a big one just with the ones who have been supportive of them.”

Now that the couple finally gets to redo their vows in front of friends and family, fans are over the moon. One fan tweeted under a Y&R thread, “Glad #Skyle is getting married again.” However, not everyone is enthusiastic about the upcoming nuptials as some fans don’t appear in the least bit interested in the storyline.

One fan tweeted, “Who cares about this upcoming wedding. How many times are they going to say I do? Bring Ashland back. At least it was exciting having him around.”

Fans want Summer and Kyle to get a new home

While some fans don’t seem excited that Skyle are renewing their vows, many called for the show to give the couple their own home. Diane’s return and her feud with Phyllis Summer create unnecessary tension for Summer and Kyle, and fans want the show to remove them from it.

“I hope Summer and Kyle can finally get their own place,” one user wrote under a different Twitter thread. Another commented, “They are amazing! Hopefully soon they get a home of their own.”

Another user said, “My loves, please give them a house of their own.” Some fans, however, pointed out that the Abbott mansion is also their home, so there was no need for the young couple to move.

