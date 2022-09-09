‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Hate the Idea of Diane and Jack Together

A recent preview of The Young and the Restless showed Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) kissing, indicating a possible romantic reunion. Ever since Diane returned to the land of the living, everyone has been curious about her intentions.

At first, Jack was furious with her and couldn’t fathom how she could abandon their son, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). However, Diane convinced them she had changed and even wormed her way back into their lives. She also seems to be creeping back into Jack’s heart. But The Young and Restless fans are not amused and have plenty to say about the idea of Jack and Diane getting back together.

Diane attempts to swoop into Jack’s heart on ‘The Young and the Restless’

'The Young and the Restless' actors Peter Bergman and Susan Walters

Considering their complicated history, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Diane and Jack could get back together.

Jack is also single, even though he and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) have been flirting after she ended their marriage. However, their future seems uncertain with Diane’s return. Even though Phyllis tries hard to rekindle their love, Jack is not falling for it. They could be heading for a permanent split, giving Diane a chance to swoop in and reunite with Jack.

The teaser shows Diane is unwilling to waste time in winning Jack back. During the scene at the Abbot residence, Diane is thankful for the dinner and accepts a nightcap from Jack to end the evening.

Diane seizes an opportunity with Jack today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/JsxIMbA8rS — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 24, 2022

While drinking, Diane begins reminiscing about Kyle as a baby. She then apologizes for keeping their son out of Jack’s life and leaving him alone when she went away.

Diane asks him if she resents her, to which he responds that resentment is just a waste of energy and time. That’s when she says she hopes they can be friends.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans don’t want Diane and Jack to get back together

Did they just…?? You’re NOT going to want to miss all-new episodes of #YR on @CBS this week! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/mJ5Jflyfyv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 14, 2022

Afterward, Diane confesses that her feelings go beyond friendship and that touching Jack gives her butterflies. She adds that a part of her wants more, which excites her as much as it terrifies her.

Jack also makes a confession of his own and admits he has feelings for her. Diane tells him she doesn’t want the daydream to end, and Jack leans forward, telling her it doesn’t have to. Then they seal the moment with a kiss.

Fans quickly expressed their disapproval in a series of tweets. Many viewers wanted to lecture Jack about his romantic choices.

One fan commented, “No, #Jack, no. Go back to #Phyllis.”

Another added, “Ahhhhhh!!!!!!! NOOOOOO!!!!!!! Pure stupidity is getting to be a running theme in every storyline!!!!!”

“Either this is a dream or Jack is the biggest idiot alive!!” yet another viewer exclaimed.

Some fans think it’s just Jack’s way of testing Diane to see whether she has changed her ways. However, other viewers were glad he was taking a break from Phyllis. As The List noted, their relationship has been through a lot.

Will Jack and Diane really get back together?

Today on #YR, Jack sets boundaries with Diane, Tessa and Mariah make an important decision, and Rey's loyalty is tested. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/OckhAXHD2x pic.twitter.com/E34tnsunOr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 11, 2022

Now that Diane and Jack shared that kiss, it’s only a matter of time before they become official. Or is it?

Fans don’t want to believe the two could get back together. Many are rooting for Jack and Phyllis to reunite. Of course, Diane will likely rub the kiss in Phyllis’ face to make her jealous and angry.

Even if Jack and Diane rekindle their romance, it’s only a matter of time before she screws up again. Summer even warns her not to mess with Jack again, according to Soaps.

