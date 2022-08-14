‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Hate How Sally’s Storyline is Unfolding — Again

When Courtney Hope joined The Young and the Restless, she was met with mixed reviews. A section of fans loved her portrayal of the character Sally Spectra while others hated her for being a villain. Sally has proven she is down to chopping heads to get what she wants, and that kind of ambition won her favor with fans.

However, with recent storylines, fans don’t know how to feel about the character and hate how her storyline is unfolding.

Courtney Hope is Sally Spectra and Alex Wyse as Saul Feinberg | Sonja Flemming/Getty Images

Adam ended things with Sally to protect her

Adam and Sally have been in the Y&R fold for a while, and throughout their time on the soap, they have wreaked havoc without end. Adam has always fought for his place in the family company, while Sally always wanted to make a name for herself in the cutthroat business world.

We can never get enough #ALLY! ? Who loves this ❤️ as much as we do? ?‍♀️?‍♂️#YR pic.twitter.com/eFAFyFyDpC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 3, 2022

Adam succeeded in his quest for power for a while as he was the CEO of Newman Media. During his time as CEO, he and Sally met, and he took a shine to her. He ensured she got the coveted COO position, always looked out for her, and shielded her from her naysayers.

Sally and Adam tried their best to keep things professional, and Adam made it clear he didn’t date colleagues. However, they ended up giving into temptation and finally consummated their love for one another.

But Adam’s time at the top didn’t last as his sister swooped in and snatched the CEO title from Adam’s hands. Since then, Adam and Victoria have been at each other’s throats, each trying to one-up the other to gain control of the vast fortune.

Victoria has proven to be unhinged and will do anything to maintain her position, and Adam understands that. As such, he had to let go of Sally and end things with her to protect her. He knows how hard Sally worked for the COO position and knows Victoria may try to get back at him through Sally, to the extent of even firing her, so he feels it’s best to stay away from Sally.

Fans hate how Sally’s story is unfolding

Sally asks Adam for a fresh start today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/v4rlUNATZr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 27, 2022

Since their breakup, Sally has had a tough time wrapping her head around the situation and understanding what happened. She is facing difficulty moving on, and she can’t accept that Adam, who once had the hots for her, doesn’t anymore.

This has sent her into a spiral, and she has tried her best to talk to Adam to gain closure. Adam, for his part, is unwavering in his decision and has even become ruthless. He recently called Sally out for stalking him, saying it made her look desperate. However, Sally is relentless and wants to give their relationship another chance.

Sally’s recent behavior has fans up in arms, with many feeling the writers aren’t doing her justice. One fan tweeted in response to a post from The Young and the Restless’ official Twitter account said that the writers need to do better with Sally’s character and that she had a “pick me” vibe that fans find “demeaning.”

Other fans jumped in to say they want Sally to “get her act together” and have a storyline that isn’t so closely associated with Adam.

Fans don’t understand how Sally lost her touch

Today on #YR, Sharon counsels Adam. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Dq7u58C8SZ pic.twitter.com/hTmF7T1FHO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 26, 2022

Sally has always been an ambitious woman. She had the drive, talent, and brains to make it in the man’s world of business, and at some point, she had her own fashion house, which made her very successful. However, her arc had a major turnaround. She became manipulative and cruel, and fans can’t stand her being the villain.

Fans also hated Sally when she was on her last days on The Young and the Restless’ sister show The Bold and the Beautiful. After faking an illness and kidnapping someone, fans were disappointed with the direction Sally Spectra was going, and it appears they’re not thrilled with her storyline again on Y&R.

One fan said, “I am so tired of Sally getting the short end of the stick every time. Let her shine Y&R.” Another said, “Unbecoming. Her aunt had furious confidence back in the day.” Another fan asked the show to “fix it,” arguing that Sally would never “beg any man to stay with her.”

