‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Are Hoping For Adam and Sally to Reunite

Adam Newman and Sally Spectra were among the hottest couples on The Young and Restless. Barely a week went by without fans talking about them and expressing their love for them. Adam and Sally, affectionately nicknamed Ally, have a lot in common which explains why they get along so well. Adam had to make a difficult choice, but fans are begging the show to reunite the two lovers.

(L-R) Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, and Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Sally and Adam broke up. Are they done for good?

Today on #YR, Sharon counsels Adam. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Dq7u58C8SZ pic.twitter.com/hTmF7T1FHO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 26, 2022

Adam and his sister Victoria Newman have always been at each other’s throats to control the multimillion-dollar company Newman Media. The siblings usually have a moment of clarity for a while but resume their feud afterward, and most times, they one-up each other in their quest for power.

Adam had a great run for a while as CEO but was ousted in favor of Victoria. Since then, Victoria has ruled with an iron fist and threatens to destroy everyone and everything in her path, especially those connected to Adam. The rivalry has led some fans to speculate that Adam will revert to his dark side, but the young Newman has maintained his composure so far.

However, not everything is OK. He had to break up with Sally to shield her from Victoria’s wrath. Adam is aware of how important being COO is to Sally, and he knows Victoria may try to use Sally to get back at him, which may damage their relationship even further.

This isn’t the first time the Sally and Adam romance has been tested. When Sally’s scheme with Tara Locke backfired, and she was down on her luck, she and Adam went through a rough patch, but Adam gave her another chance.

This time, however, it seems there’s much more at play, and Adam may decide to give up a shot at love for power. Still, a section of the fandom thinks the breakup is a ruse to get back at his family, all while securing his and Sally’s positions in the company and careers. It, therefore, is likely that Adam and Sally may reunite to take down his family.

Fans want Adam and Sally back together

Whether the split between Adam and Sally is real, fans aren’t having any of it and are begging for the show to reunite the couple. In a recent Twitter thread, fans called for the show to give them their Ally fix. One user said, “Please let Sally and Adam get back together.”

Another said they’re losing interest in the show with the pair split. One fan said the pairing was the only great part of the show and hoped the breakup would be worth it, as long as fans get an “epic reunion.”

Sally and Adam’s relationship was very professional at first

Sally has always been an ambitious woman. Once she sets her sights on something, it’s difficult to get her to look away. Ever since she and Adam met, Sally has relaxed on her scheming. Adam became her knight in shining armor, and during his stint as CEO of Newman Media, he gave her the coveted COO position.

We can never get enough #ALLY! ? Who loves this ❤️ as much as we do? ?‍♀️?‍♂️#YR pic.twitter.com/eFAFyFyDpC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 3, 2022

He also ensured she was shielded from negative criticism. The two shared an intense passion for one another, and while they exchanged a few kisses, Adam maintained he didn’t fancy dating a colleague.

However, Adam couldn’t resist the redhead’s charm, and, unable to resist their feelings for one another, they ended up consummating their relationship in one of the most intense episodes. Sally and Adam have a difficult past, with their crimes being seemingly unforgivable.

Still, they’ve managed to find some favor in the fandom and from those around them and turned their lives around, thus cementing their affection for one another through mutual experiences.

