‘The Young and the Restless’: Some Fans Like Sally and Nick Together

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has a new man in her life on The Young and the Restless. The redhead businesswoman is moving on from her ex-boyfriend Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Sally’s latest love interest is Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and the couple garners mixed reactions from the audience.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Sally Spectra and Nick Newman are Genoa City’s newest couple on ‘The Young and the Restless’

When it comes to love, like many of The Young and the Restless characters, Sally’s personal life is a mess. She’s still nursing a broken heart over Adam dumping her. After realizing it’s over between them, Sally moves on with Adam’s brother Nick.

A Sally and Nick romance has been teased for a while. As Sally’s boss and supporter, Nick works closely with the redhead. The chemistry was there between the two, and they gave in to temptation by making love in her office. While many viewers thought it was a one-time fling, the two are headed for a full-fledged relationship.

Nick romances Sally today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/vFLBs00mV9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 6, 2022

Some fans like Sally Spectra with Nick Newman

Sally and Nick’s romance is a hot topic in The Young and the Restless community. Most fans don’t like Sally with Nick and hope she’ll reunite with Adam, her true love. However, there are a few fans who are warming up to Sally’s new beau.

On Twitter, fans voiced their support for the new couple. “I can’t help myself. I like #Sally and #Nick #YR,” wrote one user.

“I’m not terribly mad at this, just curious where it’s gonna go? But I will say I wish Nick would be given a serious loving relationship (Sally too) whether with each other or someone else. Just wish them happiness,” declared one fan.

“Love these two together,” antoher viewer replied.

“Their chemistry is fire,” antoher commenter wrote.

What’s next for the couple on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

While some of The Young and the Restless fans are hoping for an Ally reunion, it looks like Sally and Nick’s romance isn’t ending. However, Adam will be a big problem for the couple. Adam’s made it clear he still loves Sally and his next move will either win her back or drive her further into Nick’s arms.

Adam notices a connection between Nick and Sally today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/5YIxFWIXJZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 14, 2022

Also, other members of the Newmans won’t be happy with the couple. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will undoubtedly make changes that will alter Sally’s job and her relationship with Nick. Aside from Victor, Nick’s daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) won’t be thrilled with her dad’s new girlfriend. Summer and Sally are rivals and their feud will reignite over Sally’s relationship with Nick. Summer may take a page out of her mother Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) playbood to break up the couple.

Aside from family disapproval, secrets will also plague Sally and Nick’s relationship. Nick doesn’t know all the facts about Sally’s life in Los Angeles, and when he learns of her past, it’ll change his outlook on her. Plus, there’s still the secret of Nick’s role in Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) murder coverup. If Nick isn’t careful, he could end up getting his family into legal trouble.

