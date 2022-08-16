‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Oppose a Jack and Diane Reunion

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) have been getting close on The Young and the Restless. Since her return to Genoa City, Diane wormed her way back into Jack, and Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) lives. Diane’s shown she’s redeemed herself, and her new attitude might lead to a romantic reunion with the Jabot businessman.

The Young and the Restless stars Peter Bergman and Susan Walters as Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins

Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins’ complicated relationship history on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many of The Young and the Restless couples, Jack and Diane’s relationship is dramatic. Their relationship began in 1982 when Diane seduced Jack in hopes of working her way up the ladder at Jabot. However, she ended up falling in love with Jac for real. The couple continued their affair even when Jack married Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk).

Jack later divorced Patty, while Diane married Andy Richards (Steven Ford). Diane still carried a torch for Jack but was heartbroken when she realized he’d never commit to her. Diane left town with Andy in 1986; then, when she returned in 1996, she was a divorced woman.

Here's a closer view of the photo Diane has in her new house! Remember this #YR moment? pic.twitter.com/zUMxdYXrUv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 7, 2022

Jack and Diane rekindled their romance upon her return. But Jack faced heartache when Diane married his nemesis Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Diane and Victor’s marriage was short-lived when he decided to reunite with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). After learning Victor had frozen his sperm, Diane decided to get artificially inseminated and later gave birth to Kyle.

When Diane returned to town in 2001, she was stunned to discover Jack was Kyle’s father. A bitter custody battle ensued, but Diane won after Jack’s wife, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), ruined his case. Despite Diane’s attempts to break them up, Jack declares his loyalty to Phyllis.

Fans don’t want Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins to reunite

After Diane was murdered in 2011, Jack and the rest of Genoa City thought they’d seen the last of her. Imagine everyone’s surprise when Diane made her miraculous return from the dead in February 2022. Diane admitted to faking her death and apologized to Kyle. She then revealed she’s changed her life and is seeking a second chance.

Kyle welcomed his mother back into his life despite his hurt feelings over Diane abandoning him. While Jack doubts Diane, she’s winning him over with her charm. The writers are setting up a potential reunion between the exes; something viewers don’t want. The Young and the Restless fans voiced their disapproval on a Twitter thread.

“No, #Jack, no. Go back to #Phyllis,” declared one viewer.

“Jack, please don’t with Diane. Just don’t. I can’t stand watching him be nicer to Diane than Red,” a fan wrote.

“If Jack and Diane get back as a couple, I’m going to be very disappointed because I thought it would be a good storyline for them. Not another boring love story that won’t last like all the other couples in GC,” another commenter chimed in.

What’s next for the couple on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Jack continues to be under Diane’s spell on The Young and the Restless. It’s a matter of time before those old sparks reignite. Jack and Diane kiss in an upcoming promo, although many fans believe it’s a dream sequence.

Did they just…?? You’re NOT going to want to miss all-new episodes of #YR on @CBS this week! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/mJ5Jflyfyv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 14, 2022

While Jack and Diane grow closer, her rival Phyllis is plotting against her. Phyllis and Nikki have teamed up to expose Diane as a liar and fraud. Diane probably has a few skeletons in her closet while away from Genoa City. She’ll have lots of explaining when her past comes to light.

But will she use her charm to gain everyone’s sympathy? Or will Phyllis finally remove her from Jack’s life once and for all?

