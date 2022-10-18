‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Would Have Preferred a Lauren and Sheila Crossover Episode

Fall 2022 has been a crossover palooza for CBS soaps The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. While longtime fans of these sister soaps love a good crossover event, many fans feel that writers have missed the mark when it comes to the latest Y&R/B&B crossover episodes. Read on to catch up on the latest crossover episodes and get the full scoop on what fans have to say.

What’s going down in Genoa City and Los Angeles?

In one of the most recent Y&R/B&B crossovers, Nikki Newman’s ex-husband Deacon Sharpe made a shocking return to Genoa City. Nikki has it out for Deacon now that she’s learned that he helped fake Diane’s death nearly a decade ago and trying to pin the whole thing on Nikki in the process.

Now that Diane has reemerged and revealed herself to her friends and family in Genoa City, the gig is up, and Deacon has some explaining to do. While Deacon and Nikki certainly have some catching up to do, not all fans are into the reunion. Many longtime fans are simply not into the whole Deacon/Nikki pairing.

One fan on Twitter pleaded with showrunners not to make them a thing again. The fact that Deacon is young enough to be Nikki’s son and actually dated her daughter is probably what has this particular fan a little squeamish about a reunion between this former couple.

Fans aren’t feeling the latest crossover episodes

Based on fans’ reactions to the recent Deacon and Nikki crossover episodes, it’s clear that this wasn’t the crossover event that fans had in mind. It seems that fans wanted something a little bit more thrilling. Fans on Twitter said that a crossover episode would have been “much more entertaining with Sheila and Lauren.”

The drama between villain Sheila Carter and Lauren Fenmore, a character Sheila has tried to kill on multiple occasions, probably would have been more thrilling than what fans got from the Nikki/Deacon reunion. Some fans noted that the crossover could have worked better had Sheila and Nikki come to blows — maybe even ending in Nikki’s demise.

It will be interesting to see if writers take any of these suggestions into consideration and give fans the Sheila/Lauren reunion that they are thirsting after.

What’s next for these sister soaps?

While there’s no Sheila/Lauren reunion on the horizon just yet, there are some pretty exciting events coming up for these sister soaps. It looks like some more drama will be drummed up in Genoa City now that Tucker McCall has returned and is looking to turn Diane’s world upside down once again.

In addition to the happenings in Genoa City, it looks like the characters in Los Angeles are about to experience some upheavals too. Especially with the friction heating up between Taylor and Ridge, fans will have some entertaining episodes to watch in the upcoming weeks. Whenever the next crossover event happens, hopefully, fans get their wish, and Sheila and Lauren finally have their epic showdown.

