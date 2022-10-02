‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think Deacon and Nikki Might Hook Up

Nikki Newman has been one busy bee on The Young and the Restless. Ever since Diane Jenkins showed up in Genoa City, Nikki has been looking for a way to get rid of the former vixen. She and Phyllis Summers tried letting Diane be her own undoing, but that seemed to take long.

Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki Newman and Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers | Sonja Flemming/Getty Images

Nikki recently approached her former lover, Deacon Sharpe, for answers about Diane. Now fans think Deacon and Nikki might hook up.

Deacon and Nikki have an intense past

Deacon and Nikki go way back. The pair met when Deacon set up a scheme with Meggie McLaine to have Nikki and Victor Newman part ways so that they could get the tycoon’s money. When Nikki went to Gloworm, where Deacon was bartending, he offered to drink with her.

The two later met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, and Deacon was nice to Nikki. This led to them drinking together at the Silver Star Motel. After hooking up, Deacon set Nikki up for Victor to find her in his bed. Victor left Nikki and married Meggie, and when Nikki found out, she checked into rehab.

Today on #YR, Nikki receives a painful reminder about her past. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/3WOjZQC3n9 pic.twitter.com/G62yc6PGH5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 21, 2022

At Meggie’s insistence, Deacon also checked into the same rehab to ensure they had finalized their scheme. Deacon and Nikki began making out, but he warned her of the rules about hooking up. She didn’t care about the rules knowing Victor had already moved on, so they had sex.

At the time, Deacon had a sexual relationship with Diane. When Nikki attacked Diane, Deacon delivered the fatal blow that ended Diane for good (or so everyone thought). Deacon began framing anyone known to have a feud with Diane to protect Nikki.

When the truth came out, Nikki got off scot-free with Diane’s death ruled as self-defense. On the other hand, Deacon was sent to prison until his release in 2021, when he returned to Los Angeles to reconnect with his daughter.

Fans believe Nikki and Deacon will have an affair

Nikki is going to have an affair with Deacon lol ? I can see it in her eyes Deacon sweet talking Nikki — CLH ✨?✨ (@CorbettA815) September 18, 2022

Now that Diane is back in town, Nikki has constantly had an uneasy feeling. Nikki and Diane’s feud goes back to when the latter wanted Nikki’s husband, Victor’s kids. Nikki has never forgiven Diane for this and wants to end her.

She and Phyllis wanted to sit back and watch Diane unravel on her own. However, Diane has kept her cool even when the others taunt her. After publishing a scathing piece about the former vixen and not seeing its intended results, Nikki set out to find out how Diane was still alive, hoping to dig up life-ending dirt on her, and who knows more than Deacon.

Deacon, on his part, is still as smooth as ever. He hasn’t failed to compliment Nikki any chance he’s gotten, and fans feel it’s only a matter of time before Nikki falls for Deacon’s charm again. One fan wrote on Twitter they think Nikki is going to have an affair with Deacon and that Deacon is already “sweet-talking” her.

Nikki’s visit comes at a very bad time for Deacon

Nikki and Deacon – together again! ? Tune in to #YR and #BoldandBeautiful this week for an epic @CBS crossover! pic.twitter.com/PQTMlY8lJX — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 18, 2022

Deacon hasn’t had the best few weeks, and Nikki’s visit doesn’t make things any better. He found himself sleeping with the devil when Sheila showed up at his place with threats and requests aplenty.

Sheila wants to see Finn and wants Deacon to help her flee. He is currently hosting the villain at his home and has gone to greater lengths to ensure no one knows Sheila is alive. Nikki may be able to sniff Sheila out, and one of two things may happen.

Nikki may use Sheila as ammo to push Deacon to reveal even more about Diane, or she and Sheila may team up to take down Diane. Sheila may comply with Nikki’s request, given it’s up her alley. After all, she needs a new place to lay low for a while.

