‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think the Grand Phoenix is ‘Ugly’

The Young and the Restless is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary. The soap has a vocal fan base that never shies away from voicing its opinions. While most of the time, fans usually call the show out for its weird costuming, fans are now coming for the sets on the show.

Y&R fans are bothered by the Grand Phoenix, with many of them calling it “ugly.”

(L-R): Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict and Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair at The Grand Phoenix | Monty Brinton/CBS

What is the Grand Phoenix?

Grand Phoenix is a hotel that has exchanged several hands over the years. Phyllis Summers worked on Grand Phoenix while still employed at Nick Newman’s Dark Horse. Nick started Dark Horse to compete with his father’s Newman Enterprises. After getting the company off the ground, he hired Abby.

However, Phyllis and Adam hacked into its servers and stole the company from Nick, but Phyllis drove the company to the ground by selling off all the properties to Nick. This drove Adam mad, and he decided to get even with Phyllis.

Adam sold off Phyllis’ project, Grand Phoenix, to Abby Newman. Phyllis and Abby had originally planned to work on Grand Phoenix together, but when Abby acquired the hotel, she brought in Chelsea Lawson, leaving Phyllis in the dark.

To keep an eye on her, Phyllis gives Sally another room at The Grand Phoenix, and Chloe senses something is wrong with Chelsea. #YR pic.twitter.com/WgP6Cr8QUl — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 26, 2021

When the Grand Phoenix eventually opened, all the drinks were drugged, and no one understood how it happened, save for one person. Phyllis conveniently claimed to know the culprit of the drugging incident but refused to give up the information without a deal.

Abby had no choice but to allow Phyllis to be part of the business plan again, but things between them became sour. Phyllis then blackmailed Chelsea, forcing her to give up her shares of the business. She also bought Abby out but had trouble making ends meet. Victoria Newman ended up buying the hotel from under Phyllis and frustrated the latter at every turn.

Fans think the Grand Phoenix is ‘ugly’

If you could spend a weekend in Genoa City, where would you go? Leave a ? for a staycation at The Grand Phoenix, a ☕️ for a coffee date at Crimson lights, a ? for a dinner at Society, or a ❤️ for all three! #YR pic.twitter.com/4yofq0QV4w — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 23, 2021

Since Y&R doesn’t have a big budget, audiences don’t expect to see over-the-top sets. However, fans of the long-running show have been calling for the soap to at least improve its sets to avoid making them look bland.

In a recent Twitter thread highlighting what to expect in upcoming episodes, one fan remarked, that they like seeing the Athletic Club set and how it is being used along with the Grand Phoenix. The fan also urged the show to give Diane an apartment now that she is a part of Genoa City.

However, one other user didn’t seem to agree with the fan’s observation saying the Grand Phoenix is “ugly” when compared to the Athletic Club. In a Y&R Reddit thread, fans shared similar sentiments about the hotel when one user wondered what became of the Genoa City Athletic Club.

One fan said, “It just disappeared to make room for The Bland Phoenix.” Another fan said, “I do miss the rooftop bar set on the GCAC. And it made more sense for parties than the lobby of the Grand Phoenix.”

Fans think Crimson Lights still being open doesn’t make sense

Let’s just say the Grand Phoenix’s BIG Opening is going to be a wild ride! #YR pic.twitter.com/NZkFmE5EyB — Michael Mealor (@Michael_Mealor) September 8, 2019

Another business Y&R fans don’t seem to be huge fans of is the Sharon-owned coffee shop Crimson Lights. As a coffee shop, you’d expect Crimson Lights to buzz with customers. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth, as the establishment almost always has no people, and fans can’t help but wonder how it’s still open.

In a snippet of Jack and Diane at the coffee shop, one fan tweeted that Crimson Lights was probably the slowest coffee shop because there are never other customers in the coffee shop. Another fan wondered if the business turns a profit if the only customers are usually Sharon’s family and friends.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Where Is the Show Filmed?