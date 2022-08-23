‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think Mariah and Tessa Are Getting Boring

The Young and the Restless already has a solid fan base. Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland’s recent wedding earned Y&R even more points with fans, who praised the show’s progressiveness. The couple became the first LGBTQ couple on the show, and fans loved them even more. However, fans have already gotten tired of the recent storylines surrounding Mariah and Tessa after the exciting wedding. Fans now think Mariah and Tessa are getting boring.

Mariah and Tessa finally tied the knot in ‘The Young and the Restless’

Mariah and Tessa in ‘The Young and the Restless’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Tessa and Mariah found themselves in each other’s orbits in 2017 when Mariah moved to Genoa City. The couple worked for a record company and soon struck up a friendship. They didn’t realize that their friendship would amount to more as, at the time, they were still involved with their respective male partners.

Tessa was dating Noah, Mariah’s brother, but their relationship wasn’t rosy. They had their fair share of ups and downs and eventually decided to part ways. Mariah was the first one to realize she had feelings for Tessa. However, she didn’t act on them as she was unsure of Tessa’s reaction and feelings.

However, Tessa shared Mariah’s feelings, and the pair began a relationship. At one point, the couple even considered adopting a child together after Mariah became a surrogate and had difficulty detaching from the child.

Fans have rooted for the couple since they confessed their feelings for one another, as the chemistry has blown through the roof with each episode. Fans enjoyed the couple’s wedding, and many felt it was a long time coming.

Soaps like The Young and the Restless love dragging out storylines, and fans had gotten tired of waiting for the pair to become an official item. When the wedding eventually happened, fans congratulated the show for the progressive move and continued to voice their support for #Teriah.

Fans think Mariah and Tessa’s storylines are getting boring

Mariah keeps a secret from Tessa today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/FfWNfZ6NKo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 29, 2022

Mariah and Tessa have been a fan favorite since 2017 in The Young and the Restless, and to fans, they can do no wrong, but their recent storylines have fans pissed. The couple has had a few tribulations in the past few episodes. Tessa had been preparing to go on tour to promote her new project when she had to visit the hospital for a sore throat.

She was diagnosed with nodes and had to undergo surgery which she feared might affect her ability to sing. Tessa is currently recuperating, and she’s had her new family (Mariah and Noah) constantly looking after her and ensuring she fully recovers.

However, she has a secret, and Soap Hub speculates that the secret could be that Tessa isn’t telling her wife the whole truth about her condition. The outlet notes that Tessa might have a possible throat cancer diagnosis but is hiding it from her wife.

The soap teased that Tessa could be keeping a secret, but fans didn’t like it. One fan posted a GIF of the couple kissing and hugging and said, “The most misleading spoiler ever tbh but HEY! We’ll take our Teriah crumbs.”

Another fan wrote, “Sorry but this feels boring just from the description and pic.” One user called the show out for “over-dramatizing again” and sarcastically said, “Such a HUGE secret!! Lol.” Another said, “Not vested in this story. Maybe you’ll make it interesting soon but until then, ff.”

Possible storylines fans want regarding Mariah and Tessa

Tessa and Noah are going to cheat — Paul E. Cheesesteak (@paulbensonsucks) August 1, 2022

One The Young and the Restless fan pitched a juicy storyline to the writers saying, “The secret is that Mariah saw Ashland being loaded onto the Newman jet, where he will be flown to Sweden for massive plastic surgery.”

In a separate thread, fans hoped that an infidelity storyline was in the works involving Tessa and Noah, but others brushed it off, saying that Tessa had already made it clear she was gay, and Noah has moved on with Allie.

