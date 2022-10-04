‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Think the New Tucker Is Too Young

Trevor St. John is officially the new Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless. The former One Life to Live star made his debut on Sept. 28. Like many soap opera recasts, St. John is receiving mixed reactions from fans.

The Young and the Restless star Trevor St. John I Justin Baker/FilmMagic

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans think Trevor St. John is too young to play Tucker McCall

Tucker is a prominent character in The Young and the Restless. Fans got to know the powerful businessman from his initial run from 2009 to 2013. Tucker has ties to Genoa City, his mother is the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), and his son is Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

After leaving Genoa City in 2013, fans wondered if they’d ever see Tucker again. Katherine’s son made his long-awaited return last week. St. John’s debut as Tucker has received mixed reactions. On Twitter, One Life to Live fans expressed excitement at St. John’s return to soap operas.

Looks like Diane has a visitor! ? #YR pic.twitter.com/o7mZpJfR0N — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 28, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: 5 Theories on Trevor St. John’s New Character

“Welcome back to a soap @trevorstjohn! :) great to see you on tv again its been a while,” wrote one user.

“The incomparable @trevorstjohn. Now things are gonna heat up! What a wonderful actor and needed addition” declared one fan.

However, not everyone is thrilled with St. John as Tucker. One of the main critiques is the actor is too young to play the characters. “Apparently, Tucker has found the fountain of youth! I’m sure he’s a great actor, but he doesn’t fit the profile of the character at all,” wrote one viewer.

“A terrible replacement for the original Tucker. Look too young to be Devon’s father, ridiculous,” another fan ranted.

“I’m sorry, that looks like Tucker’s son NOT Tucker! He’s over 20 years too young to play that character,” declared another viewer.

Trevor St. John is the second recast for Tucker McCall

Like many The Young and the Restless characters, Tucker has been recast. Boy Meets World star William Russ initially originated the role. Russ’ first air date was on Dec. 2, 2009; however, a few weeks later, he was replaced by Days of Our Lives star Stephen Nichols.

Nichols is a fan favorite in the soap opera community and wowed viewers with his portrayal of Tucker. The actor’s run as Tucker lasted from Jan 2010 to Jan 2013. Since then, Tucker’s been mentioned by Devon and other characters.

After a nine-year absence, Tucker’s back to stir trouble for the Abbots and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Although St. John’s casting is met with skepticism, with time, the actor may woo the audience in his favor.

Age isn’t a factor in recasting on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Tucker becomes the latest The Young and the Restless recast to draw criticism for their age. As soap fans know, age isn’t a factor in recasting characters. Throughout the decades, viewers have seen Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) go from kids to teenagers in a few months.

Today on #YR, Jack defends his family against unexpected danger. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/lV9Mwf5Ntn pic.twitter.com/HQWgwEa2Gd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 4, 2022

When Mark Grossman was cast as the new Adam Newman in May 2019, fans thought he was too young for the role. While Grossman fits in closer to Adam’s actual age, viewers were used to the older versions played by Michael Muhney and Justin Hartley. However, Grossman quickly won over the audience with his portrayal of Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) troubled son.

St. John’s has only been on the soap opera for less than a week. As with many recasts, actors need time to adjust to their new roles. With Tucker’s arrival creating havoc, St. John will get a chance to show off his acting chops.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022