‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think Sally’s Arrival is 1 of the Best Things for the Show in Years

Sally Spectra hasn’t had the easiest journey to love or career success. However, she has pulled herself up and elevated herself to become one of the most powerful and respected women in Genoa City.

Sally left Los Angeles after a heartbreak and set out to start afresh in Genoa City. Fans now believe her arrival is one of the best things for The Young and the Restless in years.

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Sally Spectra’s time on ‘B&B’

Very few B&B characters are as iconic as the original Sally Spectra. Darlene Conley played the character for a long time, and fans loved her for her jovial larger-than-life personality and refusal to take disrespect from anyone.

When Conley died in 2007, her character wasn’t killed off but was written out, with the show explaining that Sally had retired to the south of France. A decade later, a much younger Sally Spectra joined the show. B&B explained that the new Sally was the original’s grandniece and was played by Courtney Hope.

Sally makes her mark in Genoa City today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/ErAnwoVdbB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 24, 2020

Sally engaged in a flirtatious relationship with Thomas Forrester and never missed a beat when antagonizing his sister. B&B‘s Sally was as conniving as she was malicious. Determined to keep the Spectra brand going, Sally convinced her sister Coco, who worked at Forrester Creations, to spy on the company.

The plan worked, and they were able to steal Forrester’s designs. However, it didn’t take long for them to be exposed, and the Spectra brand got a bad reputation. After the Spectra Fashion building was sold to Dollar Bill, Sally moved out of town. She, however, didn’t stay gone for long.

She returned and fell in love with Wyatt, but Wyatt’s mother, Quinn, wanted her son to end up with Flo Fulton and ensured it happened by getting Flo out of jail. Sally then faked an illness, but when Flo discovered the ruse, Sally kidnapped her. Wyatt found Flo and assured Sally he wouldn’t press charges but advised her to take time away from the city to get better.

Fans might have been behind Sally’s ‘Y&R’ transfer

Man y’all got Sally acting like a desperate fool. Why? ? Sally is to strong and independent for this tomfoolery lol. — Nene T (@SWsweet78) April 5, 2020

Sally’s life in Los Angeles wasn’t working out, so she moved to Genoa City to turn over a new leaf. Although the show did its best to explain how Sally ended up in Genoa City, even giving her a bit of backstory that meshed with the other characters, some reports claimed that B&B fans might have been responsible for the transfer.

Sally and her grandaunt were known as ambitious women who wouldn’t let anything get in the way of their career dreams, and fans loved them for it. However, Sally’s storyline angered some fans as they felt she had become too involved in romance to care about her career.

Fans felt Sally threw away everything she worked hard for to chase after a man, which went against everything her grandaunt stood for. Although audiences still saw some of her outrage and resilience in her new personality, fans eventually got tired of the arc and complained numerously to the show about how much Sally had changed for the worst.

Fans believe Sally Spectra was one of the best additions to ‘Y&R’

Diane and Sally are the bed thing that’s happened to the YR in years — Rita (@SpiteriRita77) September 24, 2022

Although Sally’s life didn’t work out on B&B, she managed to find her footing on Y&R and grow her career, even joining the higher echelons at Newman Media. Sally has spent most of her time working on her career, and it wasn’t until recently that she got involved with another man, Adam.

Fans now appreciate how far Sally’s come and say she’s a great addition to the show. One fan praised Diane similarly, saying that she and Sally are the best thing that’s happened on the show in years.

RELATED: Will Sally Spectra Ever Return To ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?