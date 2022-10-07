‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think the Sets Really Need Improvements

The Young and The Restless has repeatedly come under fire for several elements of the show. From its costuming and hair and makeup to its storylines, fans have had a lot to say over the years. Y&R is celebrating 50 years on the air, and fans have a few suggestions. Fans think the sets on Y&R need improvements.

Fans think ‘Y&R’ needs to work on its sets

Y&R first aired in 1973, and next year in March, the long-running soap will have been on the air for exactly 50 years. CBS recently issued a press release announcing its plans to celebrate the soap’s 50th anniversary starting September 30th. The series even got a new logo to match the festivities.

Leading up to March 2023, fan-favorite characters are set to return, and Y&R will use some of its popular storylines to create even more drama for the fans. The show recently posted a promo for The Young and the Restless’ 50th anniversary on Twitter.

50 years = 50 incredible seasons of #YR! ? We can't wait for you to see what's in store for Genoa City. pic.twitter.com/GZ7MSvP3xU — CBS (@CBS) September 17, 2022

The promo featured Joshua Morrow, who plays Nick Newman, taking viewers through the different cast members. While fans had suggestions on who to include, some fans wanted the show to make some improvements, specifically with its sets.

One fan on Twitter said the show needs to improve the sets and the background music. The fan said they would give Y&R some time to improve, but as they wait, they’ll keep watching General Hospital because “it’s far more entertaining,” and the soap has Maura West. West played fan favorite Diane Jenkins from September 2010 to August 2011.

Fans want Kyle and Summer to get their own house

i hope Summer and Kyle can finally get their own place, and please let Summer get back to her first instinct of not trusting Diane. #Skyle #YR — Skyla's Backup (@ItsSkylizzels) July 1, 2022

Fans have watched Summer and Kyle grow up to be one of the best couples in Genoa City and the best parents to Harrison Locke. The fandom has constantly rooted for them even when things between them seemed tough, and fans have one more request with the pair.

The duo returned to Genoa City in the thick of things. With Diane back in the picture, the couple has found themselves in the middle of a feud between their mothers, which isn’t healthy for the young couple. Fans feel with everything going on, it’s time the show gave Kyle and Summer their own house away from the drama.

Several fans on Twitter begged the show to give the fan-favorite duo their own house. However, a section of fans disagreed with the suggestions arguing that the Jabot mansion is equally theirs and that it wouldn’t make sense for them to leave.

Fans urged ‘Y&R’s sister show to make similar improvements with one couple

What news do we get? For example for Lope a house with a big bedroom and big bed? Or for Lope a baby boy and a normal Lope birth so that Hope can enjoy her baby's first months? A Lope holiday? A HFTF fashion show?? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/90XpRqyf8Y — Rose??LopeBeth (@RoseLopeBeth) September 1, 2022

The Bold and The Beautiful also came under fire for its sets, with fans begging the show to make some improvements, especially with one fan-favorite couple’s home. Hope and Liam typically film most of their scenes in their living room, and fans now have an issue with that.

They recently asked the show to give Liam and Hope a new set for their home, arguing that the room they usually film in makes their house feel small, especially with their kids. The Logans and the Spencers are well off, so it doesn’t make sense for Hope and Liam to live in a house that seems to have only one room.

