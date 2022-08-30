‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think the Show Handled What Chelsea Did to Billy Terribly

Chelsea Lawson hasn’t always had the best relationship with The Young and The Restless fans. The character has a long history in Genoa City, and most of it isn’t good. Her vile crimes haven’t always sat well with fans.

Chelsea has been back in the city for a while now, and fans are having a hard time moving past one crime she committed, and Y&R fans think the show handled what Chelsea did to Billy terribly.

Fans think ‘Y&R’ handled what Chelsea did to Billy poorly

Chelsea has made some questionable decisions in her life. Before she became a designer, she was a con artist who always accused tourists of rape to extort money from them. When Victor hired her to do his dirty deeds to break Billy and Victoria‘s marriage, Chelsea took matters further by drugging Billy and sexually assaulting him.

Y&R didn’t address this at all, and fans have been up in arms. In a recent Twitter thread, fans aired their frustration with the show’s refusal to speak about Chelsea’s atrocious act against Billy. Y&R tweeted a photo of Chelsea and Victoria catching up about their history. One fan asked if the “history” they were talking about was “the part where Chelsea raped [Victoria’s] husband.”

Another fan asked for Y&R to toss the character out and to stop sugarcoating and evading addressing what happened. Some fans noted that they were “tired” of the show making light out of something as serious as sexual assault and not treating it with the seriousness it commands.

Billy and Chelsea’s complicated history

Billy and Chelsea have perhaps one of the worst relationships in all of Y&R history. The pair got acquainted in a not-so-great manner. Chelsea was first introduced to fans in November 2011 when she arrived in Genoa City with a baby in tow, claiming Billy to be the father.

Billy and Chelsea had gotten friendly in Myanmar and spent the night together. What Billy didn’t know was that his one-night fling with Chelsea wasn’t a coincidence but an elaborate plan by Victor Newman. Victor had hired Chelsea to seduce and sleep with Billy.

Billy, at the time, was married to Victor’s daughter Victoria, so Chelsea’s arrival in town was terrible timing. However, her return didn’t destroy Billy and Victoria’s marriage. Billy asked Chelsea to provide proof that her son was truly his. He agreed to a DNA test, and the results confirmed that Billy was Chelsea’s son’s biological father.

After some back and forth, Chelsea decided to sign her parental rights to Victoria and Billy. The couple adopted the son and raised him as their own. Chelsea, meanwhile, moved on with Adam Newman, but Adam died (or was believed to have died). Chelsea and Billy, who had parted ways with Victoria, reunited and began dating.

However, on the wedding day, Billy called everything off, saying his bride-to-be had an affair with Gabriel Bingham. Later, viewers and everyone else learned that Gabriel was Adam all along.

Fans don’t want Chelsea and Billy to reunite

Given all that’s happened between Billy and Chelsea, a reunion between them may not be the best idea. However, Y&R has been teasing their reunion, and fans are vehemently against it. One fan couldn’t understand why Billy could even talk to Chelsea after what she and his former father-in-law did, calling it “an enormous mistake.”

Another user called the storyline boring, saying, “Let’s move on. Chelsea is too clingy to other women’s men.” Many fans claimed that Chelsea didn’t really want to work with Billy but wanted them to get back together.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

