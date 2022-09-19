‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Think Summer and Kyle Have Become Boring

Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) are a popular couple on The Young and the Restless. As members of two of Genoa City’s prominent families, the pair drew much attention with their relationship. While Summer and Kyle’s romance was once exciting, fans feel they’ve become boring.

The Young and the Restless star Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott and Allison Lanier as Summer Newman I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans believe Summer Newman and Kyle Abbott are dull

Like many of The Young and the Restless couples, Summer and Kyle’s relationship was drama-filled. The young lovebirds went through many obstacles to be together, including scheming from his ex Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner). After Tara’s scheme was exposed, the couple moved to Milan, where they married and settled down with Kyle’s son Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez).

When Summer and Kyle returned earlier this year, fans were ecstatic. However, so far, the couple’s return isn’t living up to the hype. On a Reddit thread, fans voiced their opinions on how Summer and Kyle have become dull.

Spotted in Genoa City: Skyle looking adorable ? #YR pic.twitter.com/Gbc3pfybmh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 30, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Allison Lanier Impresses Fans in Summer Newman Debut

“Is it just me, or are Kyle and Summer the most boring couple on the show now? I sued to be a big Skyle fan, but ever since they returned this year, they haven’t been the same. They all of a sudden have no chemistry, and watching them is more boring than watching paint dry,” wrote one viewer.

“Summer and Kyle are not only boring and have absolutely no chemistry, their acting is amateurish,” another commenter chimed in.

“I agree; they’re giving them screen time but not giving them anything to do, really. They don’t have any plots or drama; they’re just trying to keep the peace, and it’s boring”, another user replied.

Their feuding mothers have overshadowed Summer Newman and Kyle Abbott’s return

The couple’s return to Genoa City was full of promise. The biggest storyline was Kyle’s mother, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), returning from the dead. Diane’s comeback was emotional for Kyle, who was conflicted over whether to forgive his mother.

As a loyal wife, Summer supported Kyle in his decision to reconnect with Diane. Although Summer has suspicions about Diane,s he wants Kyle to be happy. But Summer’s mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), is stirring up trouble. Diane and Phyllis are longtime enemies, and their feud has been reignited.

Summer and Kyle are determined not to let their squabbling mothers come between them. Yet, the couple has their work cut out between work and keeping the peace with their families.

Trouble ahead for the couple on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Summer and Kyle are planning a vow renewal on The Young and the Restless, and the ceremony won’t be without drama. Diane and Phyllis will create trouble as they try to help plan the event. Tension is heating up between the two women, and things might finally come to a head at the wedding.

Sweet #Skyle moments to get us through the week! ? What's your favorite #YR moment with these two? pic.twitter.com/pqIEiQ1Xzk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 27, 2022

Phyllis is digging up dirt about Diane’s past to expose her as a fraud and run her out of Genoa City. However, Diane is one step ahead and is doing an excellent job of playing the victim. Before long, the women’s secrets and betrayal will be revealed, undoubtedly leaving Summer and Kyle at odds.

Kyle will blame Phyllis for creating trouble and trying to hurt his mother. Summer, meanwhile, will defend Phyllis and bring up Diane’s past manipulations. With tension arising in Skyle’s marriage, the couple might be headed for a split.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Allison Lanier Drops Hints About Summer and Kyle’s Baby Plans