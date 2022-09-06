‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think It’s Time For Chelsea to Leave

Chelsea Lawson is one of those characters on The Young and The Restless who fans have collective hate for. The character’s crimes have always rubbed fans the wrong way, and unlike other villains who get some sympathy from fans, they can’t stand Chelsea. Now Y&R fans are calling for the show to do away with Chelsea.

Fans hate the direction the show took with Chelsea’s assault on Billy

Chelsea first came to Genoa City, claiming that her son was Billy’s. Naturally, Billy wasn’t convinced and asked for a DNA test. Viewers later learned that Chelsea and Billy had met in Myanmar after she seduced him and ended up spending the night with him.

Interestingly, Chelsea and Billy’s meeting wasn’t as serendipitous as he might have thought, as his father-in-law Victor had a hand in it. Victor Newman had paid Chelsea to sleep with Billy to keep him away from Victoria Newman. However, Billy and Victoria’s marriage remained solid.

Chelsea left town after signing away her parental rights to Billy and Victoria, but she and Billy got together when he and Victoria parted ways.

Chelsea is now a designer, but before that, she was a vicious con artist who had accused her victims of sexual assault to extort money from them. When Victor hired her, she took matters into her own hands, drugged Billy, and raped him.

Y&R hasn’t addressed the assault, which hasn’t sat well with fans. In a recent Twitter thread involving Chelsea and Victoria, fans pleaded for Y&R to address the elephant in the room and call the crime what it is. Fans expressed how they were tired of how the show handles difficult topics like rape and believe that by not addressing Chelsea’s actions for what they are, it sends the message the show thinks assaults like this are “OK.”

One fan pleaded for the show to “toss that rapist out,” which many fans agreed with.

Fans want Chelsea gone

Fans have been very vocal about their wishes for Melissa Claire Egan’s character. The consensus seems to be that the show needs to hurry up and let her go. Y&R has been teasing a Billy and Chelsea reunion, and fans have been against that from the onset.

Recently, Chelsea and Billy partnered up for a podcast but flirted a lot. Their constant flirting resulted in Chelsea kissing Billy, who didn’t appear to fight back, and this has given fans more ammunition against Chelsea.

One fan said it’s time for her to go away for a “long time.” Another advised the show to cut their losses with Chelsea. The fan reasoned that no one likes Chelsea, and all her relationships have failed. Other fans were not happy it seems they’re trying to force a relationship between her and Billy, something fans have no interest in.

Some fans want Chelsea to swap shows

Y&R and its sister show B&B work closely, and some characters have been known to star in both. For instance, Sally Spectra left B&B when the heat became too much to take, opting to start a new life in Genoa City (Y&R). One fan proposed that Y&R send Chelsea to B&B to “work with the Forresters,” which could potentially give Thomas a love interest.

Some fans reasoned that Y&R doesn’t seem too willing to let Chelsea go despite being one of the most hated characters, and only time will tell if fans get their wish for her to leave.

