‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Tired of Diane’s Dark Wardrobe

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is a famous vixen on The Young and the Restless. After an eleven-year absence, she’s back and ready to stir up trouble in Genoa City. Diane has sparked lots of conversation in the soap opera community; however, fans aren’t talking about her scheming.

The Young and the Restless star Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans think Diane Jenkins needs a new wardrobe

Since Diane’s miraculous return from the dead on The Young and the Restless, she’s been the focus of attention. She’s back to doing what she does best by riling up Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and cozying up to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). While Diane’s actions have raised suspicions, fans aren’t curious about her true motives.

Recently, Diane’s clothing has become a topic of conversation. Usually, Diane wears dark colors, typically black dresses or pant suits. Her all-black wardrobe has become a topic of discussion on Reddit.

“Diane is in dark colors AGAIN today. What’s the story with that? Anyone?” asked one user.

“She’s the villain? It’s too hot for all that dark clothing. At least she’s not in the one sleeve club yet,” another commenter replied.

“Diane should go shopping and buy another outfit,” recommended one viewer.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans have been critical of the show’s fashion choices

Diane isn’t the only The Young and the Restless character to come under fire for her wardrobe choice. Fans have been vocal about the fashion on the soap opera lately. One of the biggest faux-pas is the constant one-sleeved dresses worn by characters like Phyllis.

Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) is another character whose fashion has been called into question. On the June 7th episode, Summer wore a dress that seemed more appropriate for a gala than a business meeting. Summer’s dress created a stir because of a slit in the chest, showing off her cleavage.

The fashion police have also ticketed Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). Many fans have pointed out Sharon’s outfits look like she’s working in a nightclub instead of a coffee shop.

Diane Jenkins’ dark wardrobe matches her personality

Diane’s love of dark garments continues on The Young and the Restless. If she’s in a scene, most of the time, she’s wearing black or dark navy. While fans are critical of her fashion, the color choice fits her evil personality.

Since her return, Diane has won Jack and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) with her redemption. Diane’s pulling on the charm as she seeks a second chance with everyone she’s wronged. However, Phyllis isn’t falling for the act.

While Diane is parading around town in her all-dark outfits, Phyllis secretly plans to take her down. Daine will be in a dark mood if Phyllis gets her vengeance.

