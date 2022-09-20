‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Turn on Sally After Her Romp With Nick

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has become a leading lady on The Young and the Restless. After experiencing heartache in Los Angeles, she came to Genoa City for a fresh start. Fans loved watching the redhead transform from a scheming vixen into an ambitious career woman. However, some viewers are turning on Sally because of her latest romantic development.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Sally Spectra trades Adam Newman for Nick Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Sally’s arrival in Genoa City started rocky, but things picked up when she entered Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) orbit. The two mixed business with pleasure as they were on track to become Genoa City’s next power couple. Yet, like all couples, they hit a rough patch.

After being usurped from his Newman Enterprises CEO spot, Adam worried Sally’s career would also be in jeopardy. To protect Sally from his family’s wrath, Adam broke up with her so she could keep her job. A heartbroken Sally decided to move on and set her sights on a new man.

Today on #YR, Nick and Sally give into temptation. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/kHn0P0y1ay pic.twitter.com/Q85vkBTJRk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 13, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Who’s the Daddy Storyline Coming for Sally

Sally’s new love interest is Adam’s brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Last week on The Young and the Restless, Sally and Nick gave in to temptation. While their love scenes were sizzling, it’s causing outrage in the soap opera community.

Fans are turning against Sally Spectra because of her new romance

Sally and Nick’s fling is no surprise since the writers foreshadow a hookup. Yet, fans reacted negatively when the time came for them to give in to their passion. Many fans hate the idea of Sally and Nick becoming a couple. Most viewers are expressing their displeasure over Sally’s new romance on a Twitter thread.

“Sally is a hot mess. I don’t mind her being with Nick, but it looks nasty, considering 1. He’s her boss. 2. That’s her ex’s brother, and 3. She’s still in love with her ex and using his brother to try and get over him. She’s gonna end up losing her job; it’s too much drama with her,” one viewer ranted.

“Sorry you decided to turn Sally into a shallow & ambitious person who doesn’t love or understand Adam,” another commenter wrote.

“This is disgusting. Does this show have no respect for women? The Sally character is being portrayed as a woman who will sleep with whoever to keep the job she wants,” another fan chimed in.

What’s next for the redhead on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

While some of The Young and the Restless fans don’t like Sally and Nick, their romance makes for good drama. First, there’s Adam, who knows about the couple’s secret affair. Adam is heartbroken over the betrayal, and it’ll be interesting to see his next step moving forward.

Sally isn’t over Adam even though she claims she is. Sally’s conflict with the two brothers will be a huge issue. Outside forces may hinder Sally’s decision to choose a brother.

Adam notices a connection between Nick and Sally today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/5YIxFWIXJZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 14, 2022

When the Newmans learn of Sally and Nick’s relationship, they won’t be pleased. Sally’s job will be on the line as the Newmans question her motive for being with Nick. Meanwhile, Sally’s rivals, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), will be furious when they learn of her romance. Summer’s relationship with her dad will be strained as she forces Nick to choose between her and Sally.

While Nick thinks he loves Sally, his feelings may change as everyone criticizes them. Sally’s already been heartbroken once, and she stands to lose everything because of her new romance with Nick.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Are Sally and Adam Done for Good?