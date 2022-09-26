‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Want Adam to Reunite With Sharon, Not Sally

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is one of the most handsome leading men on The Young and the Restless. Like many Genoa City residents, he’s faced challenges in his love life. With Adam single again, it’s time for him to move on. He might find true love when he reunites with a former lover.

The Young and the Restless star Mark Grossman I Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Adam Newman broke up with Sally Spectra on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Adam’s had many love interests on The Young and the Restless. Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) are two of his popular pairings. But Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) shot to the top of the list when she began dating Adam.

The couple mixed business with pleasure as they worked together at Newman Media. They were groomed to become Genoa City’s new power couple. However, sadly their romance came to a screeching halt. Adam broke up with Sally to protect her job during the latest Newman family war.

Adam notices a connection between Nick and Sally today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/5YIxFWIXJZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 14, 2022

While Adam thought he did the right thing, he realized he had made a mistake. But his hopes of reconciling with Sally went up in smoke after she slept with his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). With him and Sally officially over, it’s time for Adam to move on, and his path might lead him to Sharon’s coffee shop.

‘The Young and the Restless fans hope he reunites with Sharon Newman

With Sally out of the picture, The Young and the Restless fans hope Adam reunites with Sharon. Nicknamed Shadam, the couple is one of the show’s famous yet controversial pairs. Their relationship started with a lie because Adam switched Sharon’s daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) at birth.

Despite Adam’s betrayal, Sharon forgave him and has remained a vital part of his life. The couple remained friends, and Sharon’s helped him through many predicaments. With Adam nursing a broken heart over Sally, Sharon will lend her support to Adam, which could lead to a romantic reunion.

On Twitter, fans call for Adam to forget Sally and reunite with Sharon. “Can we now revisit Adam and Sharon because Sally is a piece of work. Wouldn’t want a brother like Nick,” wrote one user.

“The writers should get Adam & Sharon back together again. They are both single now, and those two sizzle together. I want them back,” declared a fan.

Adam and Sharon Newman’s reunion leads to drama in Genoa City

While some of The Young and the Restless fans will be about Adam and Sharon’s reunion, many Genoa City residents won’t be thrilled. Sharon’s family, including her ex-husband Nick, will be upset she’s with Adam. They believe Adam’s bad news and Sharon’s headed down a dark path again.

As Nick tries to warn Sharon against reuniting with Adam, it may reawaken his feelings for his ex-wife. Although Nick and Sharon agreed they’re better as friends, seeing Sharon move on might spark Nick’s jealousy. He’ll realize he wants Sharon and fights Adam for her affections.

Adam and Sharon have a complicated history…what do you think the future holds for these two? #YR pic.twitter.com/2KTYF0Tjsg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 20, 2021

But Nick isn’t the only one who the green-eyed monster hit. Sally will be upset seeing Adam move on with Sharon. Although she claims she’s over Adam, she’s still hung up on her ex. So will Sally make a move to win Adam back, or will she pretend she doesn’t care?

A love quadrangle could be brewing between the two couples. So, in the end, will Shadam or Snick reign supreme?

