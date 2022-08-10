‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Want Chelsea and Chloe’s Friendship to End

The Young and the Restless fans have been concerned with Chelsea and Chloe’s friendship since Chelsea’s arrival in Genoa in 2011. The two The Young and the Restless characters share a bond that has lasted for over 10 years and gone through numerous challenges.

Elizabeth Hendrickson | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chelsea and Chloe have scarred each other in unforgivable ways, yet they understand one another so deeply that they’ve forgiven each other. However, some of The Young and the Restless fans believe that the two should break up because Chloe’s potential is wasted on superficial roles revolving around her love life and her friendship with Chelsea. They believe ending her friendship with Chelsea would be the best thing for Chloe.

Chloe and Chelsea’s recent tension

Some The Young and the Restless fans want Chloe and Chelsea to break up amid the recent tension between the two friends. Chloe and Chelsea made the bold decision to break away from their employment and start a fashion business partnership.

Today on #YR, Chelsea considers a new opportunity. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/qNEfp0VWQd pic.twitter.com/QsKzfhyKHP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 29, 2022

Navigating the partnership has been strenuous for their friendship. With Chloe pulling Chelsea’s weight in the business, she eventually reaches the breaking point and confronts Chelsea about the condition of their partnership.

Chloe is concerned by the laxity that Chelsea displays in creating designs because she claims that her work only begins when Chelsea’s ends. Chloe was unreceptive to Chelsea’s interest in taking another fashion design opportunity while she was still underperforming in her current job.

Chelsea was having none of that and defended her business judgment while blaming Chloe’s negativity and micromanagement as the main reason for her creative block. This event led the two characters to blame each other, eventually culminating in a tense separation when Chloe refused to compromise on time, budget, and schedule due to Chelsea’s creative block and left the room.

Fans want Chloe and Chelsea’s friendship to end

Today on #YR, Sharon turns to Nick for comfort. Tessa receives unexpected news, and Chloe worries about Chelsea's state of mind. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/xZbEQptsNP pic.twitter.com/WOWAuy6x03 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 5, 2022

One fan posted on Twitter they wanted the friendship to end, and another fan chimed in saying that Chloe needs to cut her losses and leave Chelsea behind. Other fans jumped in to say that Chloe should take all the glory and send Chelsea packing — from the business and their friendship.

What is Next for Chelsea and Chloe?

The two The Young and the Restless characters have been through it all, having hurt each other in unusual ways and scarring themselves. Chelsea’s and Chloe’s different personalities are a strength of their friendship since they easily compliment each other in their personal relationship.

However, in their professional relationship, differences in their personality and work ethic lead to tension between the two friends. After Sally offered Chelsea a new fashion designer opportunity, she explored her chances of taking it on to make a difference in the fashion industry. The precarious state of Chelsea and Chloe’s friendship has The Young and the Restless fans wanting Chloe and Chelsea’s friendship to end.

A History of Chelsea and Chloe’s friendship

Chelsea and Chloe have shared a relationship in which they get each other into and out of trouble. Their friendship faced its toughest challenge in 2013 when Adam, Chelsea’s husband, killed Chloe’s daughter, Delia, in a hit-and-run accident.

This event scarred Chloe causing her so much grief that she sought revenge by trying to kill Adam. The Young and the Restless intertwines these two characters’ lives, making them act in irrational ways.

RELATED: The Young and the Restless’: Chloe Needs Her Own Storyline, According to Fans