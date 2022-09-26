‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Want a Week-Long Crossover with ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless love a good crossover. The sister shows have been around for years and have given fans the best of both worlds on certain occasions. Y&R and B&B recently announced that there would be a crossover episode, but fans want more. Fans are now demanding a week-long crossover with Y&R and B&B.

(L-R) Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Thorsten Kaye, Krista Allen and Tanner Novlan | Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

The exciting crossover episode

Several characters on Y&R and B&B have crossed over from one show to the next in the past 30 years. From Lauren Fenmore and Sheila Carter to Victor Newman and Sally Spectra. Now Nikki also seems to have business to take care of in the city.

Nikki Newman and Diane Jenkins have a long-running feud that involves Victor. Long ago, Diane was hell-bent on having Victor’s kids, but Victor had undergone a vasectomy meaning he couldn’t sire children.

Nikki used this information to taunt Diane throughout, but Diane, ever the scheming one, learned about Victor’s frozen sperm stash and wanted to use it herself.

Next Stop: Los Angeles! ✈️ Who’s ready to see Deacon and Nikki together again? ? #YR pic.twitter.com/p4Ql3RCNM0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 7, 2022

Nikki raised her and switched up the vials letting Diane inseminate herself with Jack’s sperm instead of Victor’s. She then made it her mission to ruin Diane’s life. Nikki succeeded in 2011 when she killed Diane, but she never faced time as she was determined to have acted out of self-defense.

Her then-husband, Deacon Sharpe, was the one who administered the fatal blow to Diane. Nikki’s recent trip to sunny California is yet another ploy to bring down her nemesis, who recently resurfaced.

Nikki wants to find Deacon to get him to spill Diane’s secrets after her exposé failed. Deacon may know more about why Diane faked her death as speculation is rife that he may have had a hand in the scheme. The crossover episode aired Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Nikki spent time with the reporter Talia and promised her information about Diane. Nikki also examined her dark and complicated past with Deacon. Nikki’s exploration of some painful memories stirred up the night she (sort of) killed Diane while drunk.

Fans want a week-long crossover between the two shows

What I'd like to see is a week of crossover episodes of the Y&R and the B&B. The event could center around a fashion show featuring both Marketti and Forrester fashion designs. It could be a week filled with drama and plot twists? If the writers are up for the challenge? — mimi567 (@HaloDeck2) September 7, 2022

Fans love it when their favorite characters from Y&R and B&B interact. Anytime a character has hopped on a plane to cause havoc (or make peace) in Los Angeles or Genoa City, fans have praised the show and asked for more. Although their requests are being answered with Nikki’s visits to Los Angeles, fans aren’t satisfied.

Following the crossover announcement, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions. One fan wrote that they’d love to see a week’s worth of crossover episodes that centered around a fashion show that featured both major companies. The fan questioned if the writers would be up for the challenge and if it would be feasible to have all those actors on set.

One fan noted that the shows typically have tight budgets that don’t allow for paying many guest stars, let alone paying for actors to act in two different shows, making it unlikely a week-long crossover will happen.

Nikki’s visit comes at a bad time for Deacon

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Deacon tells Sheila that she can’t see Hayes and Finn again. pic.twitter.com/TpfEgOWVJS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2022

Deacon has had his fair share of troubles in the past. He was a villain for a while but reformed after going to prison. Deacon has tried following the straight and narrow path, but Sheila roped him back into his evil ways by blackmailing him into helping her.

More trouble is about to rain down on Deacon with Nikki’s visit. Nikki has lived her life over the last decade feeling guilty for killing Diane. With Diane’s return, Nikki needs answers, and she knows where to look for them.

Nikki may try to use Deacon’s alliance with Sheila to blackmail him into giving up information about Diane. Since Deacon isn’t looking forward to serving time again, he may be forthcoming with what he knows. Alternatively, Nikki may enlist Sheila’s help, and since she’s looking to lay low, a trip to Genoa City may not be so bad.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Characters That Should Visit Genoa City