‘The Young and the Restless’: Former ‘One Life to Live’ Star Trevor St. John Joins the Cast

Trevor St. John is the newest member of The Young and the Restless cast. St. John is best known for his role as Todd Manning on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live from 2003 to 2013. Now he’s returning to his daytime TV as Genoa City’s newest resident.

For 10 years, St. John entertained fans with his portrayal of Todd on One Life to Live. St. John had big shoes to fill following Roger Howarth but quickly won the fans’ approval. After the show’s cancellation in 2013, St. John went on to star in many TV shows and films, including the CW series Roswell: New Mexico.

After a nine-year absence, the actor returns to his soap opera roots. According to Deadline.com, St. John will debut on The Young and the Restless later this fall. As for his character, details are being kept under wraps.

Speculation is on who Trevor St. John’s character will be

Although St. John’s role is a secret, The Young and the Restless fans are already speculating on the character’s identity.

One theory is that he could be a Dylan McAvoy recast. Dylan is the son of Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Niki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), who was previously played by General Hospital star Steve Burton. Dylan’s last appearance came in January 2017, when he entered witness protection.

Another theory is that St. John’s character might be connected to Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Nikki and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are digging into her past and might unravel secrets. St. John could be a former lover or someone Diane conned.

The next idea floating around is St. John is a new cop. Speculation is he’ll be brought in to help Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) investigate the Newmans’ involvement in Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) death.

The final theory is that St. John’s role is a new love interest for Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). Recent rumors have circulated that the show canceled a reunion with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and are bringing in a new guy for her.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans react to the new cast member

2022 has been a big year for The Young and the Restless cast. So far, Susan Walters’ return and the addition of newcomers Allison Lanier and Kelsey Wang have been exciting stories. Yet, St. John joining the cast is big news.

On Twitter, fans were buzzing with excitement over the announcement. “This is fantastic news. I love this guy. I can’t wait to see him on Y&R,” wrote one user.

“What!? OMG, #yr back on the DVR!” exclaimed one viewer.

“Yes, yes, yes, anything to see my honey again. I adore him. Hope it’s a good juicy role,” wrote another fan.

“Wow, I’m so happy…truly missed,” another commenter wrote.

Fans will see St. John in action when he makes his Genoa City debut later in the fall. His appearance will bring some much-needed excitement to the show.

