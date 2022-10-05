‘The Young and the Restless’: Former ‘Passions’ Actor James Hyde Joins the Cast

The Young and the Restless is welcoming James Hyde to its family. Hyde, best known to soap opera fans for his work on Passions, is making his way to Genoa City. Find out more about his debut and his new character.

The Young and the Restless star James Hyde I Paras Griffin/WireImage

James Hyde joins ‘The Young and the Restless’ cast as Jeremy Stark

2022 has been a year for big casting on The Young and the Restless. In February, Susan Walters returned as Diane Jenkins. The show also recast Summer Newman with Allison Lanier and added Kelsey Wang and Zuleyka Silver. Recently, former One Life to Live star Trevor St. John debuted as the new Tucker McCall.

But the casting news doesn’t stop there. Former Passions star Hyde is the latest actor to sign onto the CBS soap opera. According to Daytime Confidential, Hyde’s first airdate is Oct. 21, and he’ll be playing Jeremy Stark, someone from Diane’s past.

James Hyde is best known for his work on ‘Passions.’

Hyde is no stranger to soap operas, and many fans will remember him as Sam Bennett on the NBC serial Passions. Sam was the chief of police in Harmony, and when he wasn’t dealing with mayhem in the town, he handled drama at home. Sam is married to Grace Bennett (Dana Sparks), and they have three children.

The couple’s marriage is tested by their neighbor, the evil witch Tabitha Lenox (Juliet Mills). Sam’s ex-girlfriend Ivy Winthrop (Kim Johnston Ulrich) plots to break them up. After it’s revealed Sam is Ethan Winthrop’s (Eric Martsolf) biological father, Ivy is determined to reunite with her former lover.

Hyde’s portrayal of Same began with the show’s debut in July 1999. He remained with the soap opera until its cancellation in August 2008. Since then, Hyde’s continued to act with his most notable role as Martin Ross on the Netflix series Monarca.

What to expect from his ‘The Young and the Restless’ character?

Hyde joining The Young and the Restless has fans excited. The CBS soap opera needs fresh faces, and Hyde will be a great addition. His character Jeremy will create trouble upon his arrival, primarily for Diane.

Jeremy and Diane have a connection dating back to her days in Los Angeles. Diane wants to keep her past a secret, yet it’s hard with Tucker and now Jeremy breathing down her neck. Jeremy’s connection to Diane is already sparking speculation. He could be a former lover or a business associate seeking revenge.

Mr. Stark’s arrival comes at a bad time for Diane. Her rivals Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) are digging up her secrets. With Jeremy’s help, the ladies might be able to expose Diane as a fraud and get the Abbotts to turn against her.

