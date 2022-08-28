‘The Young and the Restless’: What Happened to Nick’s Son Christian Newman?

Christian Newman (Alex Wilson) is a legacy character on The Young and the Restless. As the son of Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), he’s a member of a prominent Genoa City family. The boy’s been absent for a while, and many are curious about what happened to him.

Who is Christian Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

From the moment Christian was born, his life has been filled with drama on The Young and the Restless. According to Fandom, he was born on October 7, 2015, and is the son of Sage Warner (Kelly Sullivan). Although Nick believes he’s the boy’s father, his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is Christian’s dad.

Christian is switched at birth by Dr. Sandy Anderson (Elizabeth Bogush). Sage believes Christian’s dead, but Sandy gave the baby to Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). Sharon was locked away in Fairview, and Sandy drugged her into believing she was pregnant and gave birth to Christian.

Sharon and her husband Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton) named the boy Sully and raised him thinking he was theirs. However, Sharon and Sage eventually discovered the baby switch. After confronting Sharon, Sage raced across town to tell Nick but was killed in a car crash.

Sharon continued keeping Christian’s real identity a secret after Sage’s death. But after Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk) tells Nick about the switch, Sharon confesses. Sharon and Dylan fought for custody of Christian, but Nick won and was reunited with his son.

What happened to Christian Newman?

Nick eventually learned that Chrisitan was Adam’s son, but that didn’t alter his love for the boy. Nick raised Chrisitan as if he was his biological son and believes he’s the boy’s true father. However, when Adam returned in 2019, he fought for custody of Christian. Adam played dirty in the custody battle but eventually dropped his case, allowing Nick to raise Christian.

Since then, Christian has been absent from The Young and the Restless. The boy is occasionally mentioned by Nick and other members of the family. Sharon still maintains a close relationship with the boy she considers her son. Earlier this year, Sharon broke a date with her husband, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), to help Christian with a school project.

Like many Genoa City kids, Christian is often moved offscreen until the writers can develop storylines for the youngsters. It’s been two years since he’s been seen, and fans wonder when or if they’ll see him again.

Will the boy ever return to ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Like many of The Young and the Restless kids, Christian will return eventually. When that happens remains to be seen. However, odds are when fans see him again; he’ll be older, probably in his teens.

One of the biggest storylines the writers can create for Christian is her paternity. The boy doesn’t know that Adam is his biological father, and learning the truth would devastate him. Christian could be overcome with mixed emotions after learning his parents have lied to him. He could start rebelling as a way to get back at everyone.

The storyline would also add another notch to Adam’s feud with his family. He and Nick fighting over Christian again would make for exciting drama. While Adam wants to be there for his son, Nick will question Adam’s motives regarding Christian.

