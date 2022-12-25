‘The Young and the Restless’: Joshua Morrow Is ‘Having a Blast’ With the Nick/Sally/Adam Triangle

The sibling rivalry runs deep between Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) on The Young and the Restless, and one-upping each other often seems to spill into their romantic relationships too. Longtime Y&R fans are well aware that the Newman brothers do not share any brotherly love for each other. The half-brothers definitely have an estranged relationship. The only common ground these two brothers share seems to be seeking approval from their father, Victor, and their taste in women. Take a trip down memory lane and discover what Joshua Morrow has to say about his character’s latest love triangle storyline below.

The Newman brothers are no strangers to love triangles

Joshua Morrow as Nicholas Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’ | Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Nick and Adam Newman are currently in the midst of a love triangle as they both try to garner the affection of Sally Spectra. However, Sally is far from the first woman to find herself caught in the middle of a Newman brothers feud. While Nick was growing up as a spoiled rich kid under his parent’s watchful eye, Adam lived on a Kansas farm with his mother and adoptive father. When Adam later came to Genoa City as an adult, he quickly took a liking to Nick’s ex-wife, Sharon.

According to Fandom, Sharon Newman was married to Nick from 1995 to 2006. They share two biological children together, Noah and Faith. Additionally, Nick adopted Sharon’s daughter, Cassie, when they got married. Unfortunately, Cassie Newman died as a teen after being involved in a car crash. Cassie’s death in 2005 was what initially drove Nick and Sharon apart. Adam arrived in Genoa City three years after Cassie’s death, and he and Sharon were married in 2009. However, Adam and Sharon’s marriage also ended in divorce in 2010. While this was an intense storyline, it was just the first of many love triangles between the Newman brothers.

After moving on from Sharon, Adam became involved with Chelsea Lawson. The couple got married for the first time in 2012, and their son Connor Newman was born the following year. After Adam was presumed dead, Nick and Chelsea had a brief fling. However, this relationship did not hold much significance, especially compared to the love triangle between Adam, Nick, and Sage.

A classic ‘Who’s the daddy?’ storyline for the Newman brothers

Y'all understand, Sally is the 4th woman Adam and Nick has shared. This got old after Sharon. Then after Sage. Then after Chelsea. #yr — Stephon♉️ (@StephonJS87) December 6, 2022

According to Fandom, Sage Warner came to Genoa City in 2014. The mystery woman immediately found herself stuck between Nick and Adam. However, Adam was presumed dead at the time but was actually living under the alias Gabriel Bingham. Sage was initially with “Gabriel.” However, this union didn’t last long, and Sage soon found herself in Nick’s arms.

Nick and Sage ended up getting married in 2015. However, Sage had a one-night stand with Adam after marrying Nick. She soon found out she was pregnant but didn’t know which Newman brother was the father of her baby. Despite not knowing her baby’s true paternity, Sage stays with Nick.

It is later revealed that Adam is actually the biological father of Sage’s son, Christian Newman. Sadly, Sage died in a car crash a few months after Christian was born. Despite Christian’s paternity coming to light, Nick continues to have sole legal custody of the boy today. Of course, this custody situation is another source of contention between the Newman brothers.

Joshua Morrow loves his character’s latest ‘Y&R’ storyline

Sally has a tough decision to make? #YR pic.twitter.com/qpKfHKl7Xb — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 19, 2022

Despite the onscreen contention, the Newman brothers harbor for one another, Joshua Morrow says he loves the many love triangle storylines his character has been involved in over the years. When asked by Soap Opera Digest if he likes the latest Nick/Sally/Adam triangle, Morrow revealed, “I’m honestly having a blast. My very favorite storyline was Nick’s triangle with Sharon and Phyllis. It was great television, great writing, and I got to work with the amazing Sharon [Case] and Michelle [Stafford]. The story took a really nice amount of time and wasn’t rushed. At the risk of sounding self-serving, I just thought it was the best triangle we’ve had since I’ve been on the show.”

When asked if he likes constantly fighting over women with his onscreen brother, Morrow responded, “Oh, yeah. I like the dynamic of Nick and Adam as brothers and sort of enemies. Nick has tried to accept Adam, but he’s fallen for Sally, and Nick knows that Adam still loves her. Nick’s trying to be respectful, but he wants this woman, so I’m having a blast.”

While Morrow enjoys being part of this latest Y&R love triangle, Sally Spectra will eventually have to choose which Newman brother she wants to go the distance with. Be sure to tune in to Y&R to see how this love triangle unfolds.