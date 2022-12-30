‘The Young and the Restless’: Joshua Morrow Knows Nick and Sally Have No Future

Actor Joshua Morrow has a feeling about where one of the most compelling plots on The Young and the Restless is headed. He has nothing but positive things to say about the writers behind it and the actors he gets to work with. But the latest Nick Newman Y&R romance is headed in a fairly obvious direction, and Morrow isn’t afraid to talk about it openly.

Soaps are all about unexpected twists. So why spoil the ending? According to Morrow, it’s because this particular plotline is much more about the journey than the somewhat obvious destination.

Joshua Morrow has no illusions about his character’s future

Morrow has played Nick for over two decades. He knows his way around the convoluted love life of the character. Having played the character as a hot-headed young man who grows into a mature, dependable presence on Y&R, Morrow has a pretty good idea of the possibilities for dropping Nick into a new romance plotline.

Nick is emotionally entangled with the fiery businesswoman Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). The problem is her on-again-off-again periods of passionate affairs with one Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Nick’s half-brother. It’s a passion that radiates through the screen — and Morrow notices this dynamic just as well as viewers do.

“I don’t for one second believe that Nick and Sally have this incredible love story ahead of them because I watch Adam and Sally together, and I get it,” Morrow told Soap Opera Digest.

“They’ve got a great connection, and it’s very complex. Even though Sally is with Nick now, she can’t shake Adam and my job as Nick is to make this decision as hard for her as possible.”

‘The Young and the Restless’ writers quickly confirmed Morrow’s suspicions about the love triangle

Morrow didn’t frame his assumptions about Nick’s ultimate fate as some kind of insider knowledge. He implies that he doesn’t know more than the viewers do about where plotlines are headed. He stuck by his word, though, and made sure that every time Sally is drawn to the ever-alluring Adam, Y&R fans feel for poor Nick.

So was Morrow right about where things were headed? According to She Knows, the Adam/Sally romance flared up to the point of crossing the line earlier this month. Overcome by passion, the two gave in and had sex in Sally’s hotel suite.

But a final declaration of love wasn’t in the cards. Quite to the contrary, Sally made a seemingly definitive statement. Their passion is obvious — so the pair needs to end things immediately. Apparently, she finds her attraction to Adam to be so overwhelming that she doesn’t trust herself to make it official.

Sally Spectra and Nick Newman are official — for now

The next couple weeks have seen Sally make good on her word. She has pulled herself away from Adam and is trying to make a stronger effort at kindling similar passions with Nick. It’s a great run for fans of Morrow and Hope. The two actors perfectly capture the feeling of a couple that should work together but simply doesn’t.

According to SoapHub, the pair has made it official. Sally even met with Adam at a bar, a reliable way for her to end up regressing into a sexy situation with her former love. Instead, she held fast, mostly sticking to business talk.

Adam said he hoped she could find new love with someone like Nick. Sally took the opportunity to pass along the news: she and Nick are officially a couple. All things appear to be well between the three — for now.