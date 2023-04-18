‘The Young and the Restless’: Lauralee Bell Knows the Long-Running Soap Will Come to an End

Fans have been enjoying the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless for decades, and it doesn’t come as a surprise. The storylines are intriguing, the characters are entertaining, and the show overall is about as iconic as can be. The daughter of the show’s creator, Lauralee Bell, knows that The Young and the Restless is something special.

Lauralee’s dad, William Bell, made history with the show all those years ago. She is extremely proud of the legacy that he left behind. Now, Bell is talking about how she knows that the long-running soap will come to an end.

‘The Young and the Restless’ is one of the longest-lasting soaps in history

It is hard to believe that The Young and the Restless is celebrating its 50th anniversary. First premiering on March 26, 1973, the show has remained a staple of daytime television for all those years. It is safe to say that fans have been hooked from the start.

According to the website Marketplace, the series differed from the many soaps already airing in the 1970s, and The Young and the Restless provided a one-hour escape for viewers.

So, why has it remained popular for five decades now? Apparently, the audience is extremely loyal, and die-hard fans make a point of tuning in every day. The storylines keep everyone coming back for more, and The Hollywood Reporter says that the show has some of the best actors in the industry.

The Young and the Restless has won countless awards during its time on the air and continues to garner high rating year after year.

The show’s creator never saw an end to the series

Lauralee Bell | Paul Archuleta/Contributor

The show’s creator, William Bell, was undoubtedly proud of the legacy he created. According to Deadline, he died in 2005, and his daughter says he never saw The Young and the Restless as having an end.

When Bell was asked in an interview if she had conversations with her father about how long it could last, she said, “He wouldn’t have seen an end. He always felt like if he established these really strong core characters … specifically two families from totally different backgrounds … he would have endless stories. I think he always felt like he could spin webs and bring in a person here and there to help prolong the show.”

Lauralee Bell knows ‘The Young and the Restless’ will come to an end

Although her father never envisioned his creation ending, Bell says she knows it will happen.

In the same interview, Lauralee was asked how she felt about the future of The Young and the Restless. Her reply? “I can’t even let my brain go there. One day it will come to an end. I’m thrilled that we are at 50. That is a huge accomplishment to celebrate. I guess I’m like my dad. I don’t want to even think about the end, although I’m extremely realistic and understand that it may happen.”

Bell knows that The Young and the Restless won’t last forever because of the competition on cable and streaming. When the show first premiered, there were fewer options than today. According to Bell, “I stepped away and started doing other things just because it was fun for me. So I have a pile of show concepts if Y&R ends. It would just be like, ‘OK, what’s next?’ But I hope that won’t happen soon. I kind of hope we go a little bit back in time where people ask things like, ‘172 options on TV?’ That’s just too much. I just want 10!”

Like Bell, fans wish the show could last forever, but they have to be just as realistic as she is.