‘The Young and the Restless’: Melissa Claire Egan Worked With a Doctor to Responsibly Portray Chelsea’s Experience With Depression

The Young and the Restless, one of the longest-running scripted series on CBS, has reached its 50th season and is delving into topics it has never explored before. Many people think of soaps as shows that only tell crazy stories about love, betrayal, and corporate politics.

However, what those who don’t watch daytime shows may not realize is how great soaps are at telling real, human stories. And that is what The Young and the Restless is doing right now with Chelsea’s storyline. In the 50th season, Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan, struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Chelsea’s battle with depression in ‘The Young and the Restless’

In an effort to raise awareness of depression and mental health issues, The Young and the Restless aired an episode in which a key character, Chelsea Lawson, contemplates suicide.

After months of gradually worsening despair and anxiety, Chelsea gave up all hope and came dangerously close to ending it all. In the moments leading up to her attempted suicide, Chelsea’s mind is constantly filled with memories of her difficult conversations with people and her harsh thoughts about herself.

Today’s episode contains sensitive and potentially disturbing content for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.



In crisis? Call 988. Trained counselors are available 24/7.



The character is shown in the October 28 episode rushing to a rooftop after a depressing experience at a club, where she contemplates jumping. Chelsea hears voices in her head saying, “I can’t take it anymore,” as she considers jumping from the roof, she says, “I just need the pain to go away.”

Chelsea’s ex-lover and friend, Billy Abbott, intervenes just in time to prevent her from jumping and then helps her go home for a much-needed rest.

Melissa Claire Egan worked with a doctor to responsibly portray Chelsea’s experience with depression

There is a great deal of responsibility that comes with telling a story about something as delicate as depression and other mental health issues. You have real people’s troubles on your shoulders, and you want to do them justice.

In an interview withGeneral Hospital star Maurice Bernard on his channel State of Mind’s, Egan explained what it took to prepare to portray Chelsea’s experience with depression. The actor told Maurice that she and the rest of the Y&R team worked with Dr. Dan Reidenberg, the head of the Suicide Prevention Association, to get the story right. Reidenberg also read the script to ensure it had the right tone and that the characters’ language and reactions to the crisis were realistic.

Egan stated that she and Dr. Reidenberg had a few Zoom calls and exchanged texts as she sought to understand how Chelsea, as a mother, could have gotten to this place of despair. “He really taught me a lot. You’re in so much pain that your brain can’t recognize who you love anymore,” the actor explained.

Melissa Claire Egan says Chelsea’s storyline is one of the most humbling and important experiences of her life

Chelsea breaking down and contemplating suicide was a realistic reflection of how many people feel in these challenging times, and Egan is proud of the story and how she told it.

The actor, who made her debut as Chelsea in 2011, went on Instagram to talk about how vital Chelsea’s storyline is. “This storyline has been, and continues to be, one of the most humbling and important experiences of my life,” she wrote.

Egan told The Talk that while delivering Chelsea’s story was fantastic, the responses from viewers were even more so. According to the actor, people have been reaching out to her online to tell her stories of losing a loved one to suicide or simply to thank her for opening their eyes to the reality of their feelings and the existence of despair.

Depression and mental health issues are sensitive issues that sometimes people are scared to discuss, so it’s great to see Y&R and other shows contributing to mental health awareness!

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.