‘The Young and the Restless’: Michelle Stafford Feels Insulted When People Say She’s ‘Just Like Phyllis’

The Young and the Restless stars Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, one of the main characters on the show. Over the course of 28 years, fans have seen Phyllis play both the vixen and the heroine roles. Still, even though Stafford’s role made her a star and has earned her many awards, there is one bad thing about it — fans often think that the actor is like the character she plays.

Michelle Stafford prefers Phyllis Summers as a villain on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Joshua Morrow and Michelle Stafford on ‘The Young and the Restless’ | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Like many others on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis Summers has changed significantly throughout the years. Initially, she was presented as a villain who worked to destroy the relationship between Christine Blair and Danny Romalotti. Almost 30 years later, she is still one of the program’s most beloved yet problematic characters.

Michelle Stafford expertly portrays both the bad and good Phyllis, but she says she is more at home in her “scheming” role. Stafford stated in an interview with Soaps that she frequently inserts elements of Phyllis’ bad girl side into a scene.

“If I’m playing a romantic storyline, I try and put something else in there as well, beneath the surface. Because for me – and this is just me – that can be a little boring,” the actor explained.

Michelle Stafford feels insulted when people say she’s ‘just like Phyllis’

Michelle Stafford first appeared on The Young and the Restless in October 1994 and immediately became a fan favorite. Phyllis is the city of Genoa’s resident bad girl. Fans have watched Phyllis plot and murder for more than two decades. Stafford does an excellent job of playing Phyllis and making viewers loathe her. Her acts, though, may be too effective.

Over the years, the actor has said she finds it crazy how fans associate her with her character of Phyllis. During a virtual conversation for the Michael Fairman Channel on YouTube, Stafford and her co-stars Melody Thomas Scott and Eileen Davidson chatted with Michael Fairman on their current storyline and Y&R’s 50th anniversary season.

During the discussion, Fairman asked the actors to discuss their connection with their fans. He asked, “Because of the show being so iconic and the fan reaction to each of you, whether you’re on social media or doing stuff in person, what do you think about how that connection has been with you and your audience?”

Stafford replied, “Sometimes Phyllis is not a good person. I mean, really, she’s not.” Stafford went on to say that she doesn’t scream at people, unlike Phyllis. She, therefore, does not find being likened to the character a compliment. The actor said, “If I’m out and about and someone goes, ‘You’re just like Phyllis,’ I don’t take it as a compliment.”

Michelle Stafford relates to Phyllis on some aspects

Even though Michelle Stafford doesn’t think she’s as manipulative as her screen persona, she acknowledges that the two women share some similarities. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actor said that out of all The Young and the Restless characters, Phyllis is the most like her, and Abby Newman is the least.

According to Stafford, one of the reasons she can identify with Phyllis is that they are both the center of attention wherever they go. The actor said, “I would say I’m most like Phyllis because we look alike, and she’s a fantastic time. I’m not much of a driver, but I’d go out to a bar with Phyllis.”

As for why she can’t relate to Abby, Stafford said that it’s because Abby is so concerned with how she looks and has rich girl problems. Whether you love or hate her, Phyllis keeps things lively in Genoa City.

