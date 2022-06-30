‘The Young and the Restless’: Mishael Morgan Was Going to Be an Attorney Before ‘God Intervened’

The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan is still on cloud nine after her 2022 Daytime Emmy win. Morgan made history by becoming the first black woman to win a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. Morgan might not be enjoying her successful acting career if she’d chosen another profession.

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Mishael Morgan was going to pursue a career in law

Morgan has become one of The Young and the Restless‘ talented ladies. In May 2013, she debuted as vixen turned heroine Hilary Curtis who became a fan favorite because of her relationship with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). After five years, Morgan left in July 2018, and her character was killed in a car crash.

In September 2019, she returned to the show in the new role of Amanda Sinclair, Hilary’s long-lost twin sister. Morgan’s portrayal of Amanda is what lead to her history Daytime Emmy win. However, if things had panned out differently earlier, Morgan might not have become an actor.

According to Soaps.com, Morgan’s early career ambitions involved becoming an attorney. During an interview on the June 27, 2022, episode of The Talk, Morgan explained the divine intervention that led to her career switch. “When I was a little girl, I was an immigrant, and that means you need to pick a job and a dream that is stable. I was going to be an attorney. And God intervened, and I decided to become an actor.”

The actor plays an attorney on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Morgan may not be an attorney, but she plays one on The Young and the Restless. Her character Amanda is Genoa City’s most respected lawyer. When Amanda first arrived on the scene, she was contesting Devon’s $2 billion inheritance from his grandmother Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). However, it later turned out that Amanda and Devon were victims of Colin Atkinson’s (Tristan Rogers) scheme.

Amanda’s career has her working with many of Genoa City’s elite. Recently, she and Devon teamed up for a family business venture. Devon’s company Hamilton Winters merged with Chancellor Industries, run by his sister Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Amanda will have her hands full trying to run the legal department and also playing peacemaker with feuding relatives.

Mishael Morgan is enjoying a successful acting career

Whether she’s playing Hilary or Amanda, The Young and the Restless fans love Morgan. She’s a talented actor who can pull off any storyline she’s in. Last year, Amanda was in a significant storyline when she was reunited with her birth mother Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey). Amanda was also dealt with a shocking revelation when her grandfather Sutton Ames (Jack Landron) confessed to killing her father.

That storyline earned Morgan her historic Emmy, and to think it might not have happened if she’d become a lawyer. When reflecting on the divine intervention to switch careers, Morgan is happy with her decision. “I didn’t understand why and then I really, truly think it’s because storytellers, they have a way of impacting and changing and influencing the world so much faster, sometimes even faster than politics. We hope we can make some things change back very, very soon.”

