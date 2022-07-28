‘The Young and the Restless’: Who Is Natalie Morales Playing?

The Young and the Restless cast welcomes Natalie Morales to the show. The CBS soap opera has had many celebrities make guest appearances, and Morales has become the latest star to join the series. Read on to learn more about Morales and her character.

The Young and the Restless star Natalie Morales I Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

‘The Talk’ co-host Natalie Morales joins ‘The Young and the Restless’

Morales is no stranger to daytime TV. Many fans might recognize the journalist from her work with NBC News and Today. Currently, she’s co-host and moderator for the CBS talk show The Talk. Morales will put her journalistic expertise to the test for her guest role on The Young and the Restless.

No one better suited to uncover the truth! ??



We can't wait to see @nmoralestv on @YandR_CBS serving up some drama #YR pic.twitter.com/5Ztaep9Mow — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Talk’ Co-Host Natalie Morales Reveals Why She Left the ‘Today Show’

An excited Morales shared the news about her soap opera gig on the July 26 episode of The Talk. “I have some exciting news to share! Starting next month, I have a little role; well, it’s a recurring role on the CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless.”

Natalie Morales will play a journalist named Talia Morgan

Morales filled her co-hosts and viewers in on her The Young and the Restless character. She plays Talia Morgan, a journalist who investigates Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). “She the one who faked her own death. She’s returned recently to Genoa City after just being gone for 10 years. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Morales exclaimed.

Talia will be recruited by Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) in their plot to take down Diane. The ladies are trying to sabotage Diane’s new job at Marchetti. With Talia’s help, they’re hoping to find incriminating details about Diane’s life when she was away from Genoa City.

How long will Talia Morgan stay on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Morales’ first airdate as Talia will be on the August 17 episode of The Young and the Restless, according to EW.com. Her appearance won’t be a one-off because Talia will continue to recur throughout the fall. Since Talia is involved in a big storyline with Diane, Phyllis, and Nikki, expect lots of drama.

Today on #YR, Diane makes progress with Jack. Watch full episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/bhj3PUkzs7 pic.twitter.com/6FeFCESDBP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 25, 2022

Talia’s investigation will undoubtedly unleash more secrets about Diane, which pleases Phyllis and Nikki. However, the women’s plan may backfire when they’re made to look like bad guys, and Diane’s a victim. Whatever happens, with Talia’s investigation, Morales loves her new role. “I’m having so much fun; these ladies are incredible,” she said of her co-stars.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Diane Deserves a Second Chance, According to Fans