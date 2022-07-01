‘The Young and the Restless’: New Episode Scheduled for July 4, 2022

The Young and the Restless airs new episodes five days a week. Since 1973, viewers have tuned into the CBS soap opera to get their fill of romance and drama. Yet, there are occasions such as holidays when the show might not air. Since July 4 is Monday, fans are curious if the program will be preempted.

Is ‘The Young and the Restless’ new on July 4, 2022?

Soap opera fans know that the shows can be explosive. With Independence Day on Monday, viewers wonder if they’ll see the fireworks from their favorite Genoa City characters. Although many daytime TV shows preempt their programs, CBS fans don’t have to worry.

According to TV Guide, a new episode of The Young and the Restless will air on July 4, 2022. It’ll be a tense week with storylines featuring family drama, betrayal, and feuds.

What to expect from the July 4, 2022 episode?

The July 4, 2022 episode of The Young and the Restless starts with a few of Genoa City’s heroines facing crises. According to Soaps.com, spoilers indicate Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) has a career setback because of her health. Tessa was recently diagnosed with vocal cord nodules, and although she’s trying to remain positive, her doctor’s visit didn’t go well. Chances are Tessa will have to have surgery and postpone her upcoming tour.

Meanwhile, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) seeks advice from her grandfather Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Could Allie’s question have to do with her career ambitions? Or could it be because of her budding romance with Noah Newman (Rory Gibson)?

But Allie isn’t the only lady facing trouble. Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) is trying to help her mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), who’s upset after her breakup with Jack. Summer’s good intentions backfire, which may lead to problems for the mother and daughter duo.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers indicate a week of business and relationship drama

With summer heating up in Genoa City, it’ll be a fiery week for many citizens. According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest new business dealings will affect many relationships. First, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) tries to beat her husband, Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), at his own game. While Victoria’s pleased with her scam, it hits a snag when Ashland makes a shocking discovery.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and Chloe Mitchell’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) friendship is tested. The two women are at odds as they collaborate on their new fashion line. Their friendship and business might be over when Chelsea contemplates a new opportunity. As for Chloe, she’ll also receive an invitation too tempting to refuse.

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and his son Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) might be headed for another estrangement. Adam’s finally gotten the coveted Newman Enterprises CEO position, yet Victor’s secret power play could have him out of a job. As for Adam’s personal life, he faces a huge decision when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) asks him about their future.

