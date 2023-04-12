‘The Young and the Restless’: Who’s Nick’s True Love, Sharon or Phyllis? Joshua Morrow Answers

The Young and the Restless hunk Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) attracts the attention of all women. Since 1994, the Newman heir has been involved with many of Genoa City’s most beautiful women. Yet, two women hold the honor of being his greatest loves.

The Young and the Restless stars Sharon Case, Joshua Morrow, and Michelle Stafford I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers are Nick Newman’s two greatest loves on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Nick’s been in many relationships on The Young and the Restless. But his most popular pairings are with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Nick and Sharon’s love story began in 1994. Opposites attracted for the rich boy and the girl from the wrong side of the tracks.

The young lovers were modeled to become the next super couple. Like many couples, they had their share of drama but worked through it. However, their daughter Cassie Newman’s (Camryn Grimes) death destroyed the couple.

Do you think Phyllis and Nick make a good match? #YR pic.twitter.com/WLy1bg59VS — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 1, 2020

Nick sought solace from Phyllis, and they began a torrid affair. When Nick and Phyllis’ affair was exposed, Sharon divorced him, and Nick was free to marry Phyllis, who was pregnant with his child. The Sharon, Nick, and Phyllis love triangle is one of the show’s best storylines.

Although Nick is no longer with either woman, they’re still vital to his life.

Joshua Morrow reveals which woman is Nick Newman’s true love

Nick will always have a special bond with his ex-wives. He shares children with Sharon and Phyllis, so he remains a constant presence in their lives. He’s also reunited with his exes, which always ends in disaster.

Sharon and Phyllis are Nick’s best pairings, and it’s caused a fan war. For the past 17 years, Shick and Phick fans have debated which woman is best for Nick. In a 2022 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Morrow had an interesting response about whether Sharon or Phyllis is Nick’s, true love.

“That’s asking me to step on a land mine. I recently started my 29th year on Y&R, and Nick has been with Sharon half of those years and Phyllis for the other half, so I can’t just say one.”

Morrow explained that Nick’s relationship with both women were different. “Nick and Sharon were each other’s first love that started in a really beautiful, innocent way,” the actor said. “They’ve been through so much, and there’s no question that they will always love each other.”

Nick’s relationship with Phyllis was the opposite of what he had with Sharon. “Nick and Phyllis are crazy about each other, and they’ve got this electricity between them that’s rare. Their relationship came out of nowhere and shocked everyone, and for some reason, they get each other.”

Could a Shick or Phick reunion happen on ‘The Young and the Restlesss’?

Nick’s dating Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) on The Young and the Restless. But their relationship is headed for a break up when Sally returns to her baby daddy Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). With Nick single again, he might be snooping around one of his ex-wives.

Third time’s the charm for Nick and Sharon! ❤️ Don’t miss it tomorrow on #YR. pic.twitter.com/CjixoCJ9i4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 2, 2018

Sharon is growing close to Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), which will set off Nick’s jealousy. Whenever a man shows interest in Sharon, Nick starts interfering. Nick will become an issue in Sharon and Chance’s budding romance. Could the new love triangle lead to Shick’s reunion or push Shance together?

Then there’s Phyllis, who has Genoa City in an uproar after faking her death. Nick is grieving the loss of his ex-wife, and it might spark his unresolved love for her. Nick will think of what could’ve been if they had another chance.

Phyllis’ return from the dead could open up a Phick reunion. But will Nick want her back after learning she staged her death?